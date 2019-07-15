New Menu Items At Pollo Tropical® Are Bringing Extra Flavor To Your Summer

Additionally, Pollo Tropical is introducing its new Honey Lime Chopped Salad, the newest of the chopped salads prepared fresh with your choice of grilled or crispy citrus marinated chicken.

The Honey Lime Chopped Salad is highlighted by flavorful cran-raisins, chopped apple slices, crumbles of feta cheese, carrots and more!

Rounding out Pollo's summer of sizzle introductions are Tostones. Back by popular demand, these traditional Tostones are a crispy compliment to any Pollo Tropical menu item or family meal.

Pollo Tropical's delivery platform through DoorDash means that all of these new limited-time-offer Summer of Sizzle menu items can be enjoyed anywhere, quickly and conveniently.

