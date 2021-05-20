New Menu Launch Extends Islands Restaurants' Signature Hospitality to Cleaner Ingredients & Customized Menu Offerings

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Islands Restaurants , known for its signature burgers, ice-cold drinks and laid-back beachy atmosphere, is doubling down on its commitment to quality with a sweeping campaign to avoid growth hormones, antibiotics, artificial ingredients and preservatives in its latest menu roll-out hitting all 44 restaurants by the end of the month. The emphasis on cleaner ingredients launches alongside more customizable menu options, like adding on Islands' new Ghost Pepper or Truffle Fries to create an uber-flavorful experience.

Big Wave Cheeseburger

Islands Restaurants embarked on this mission prior to the pandemic, but has ramped up its efforts as it welcomes back guests looking to celebrate and unwind at their favorite neighborhood restaurant. The new "Clean & Customized" menus began rolling out in March as the result of a two-year effort to meticulously comb through each and every ingredient to find the most wholesome alternatives while maintaining each dishes' crave-worthy flavor. Currently the majority of the menu features meats free of antibiotics and growth hormones, nitrites and nitrates, and artificial ingredients or preservatives, with a goal of being completely clean by 2022.

"Working towards a cleaner menu was simply the right thing to do, to honor our commitment of quality to our guests," said Islands' President Michael Smith. "With increasingly health-conscious guests, we took this time during the pandemic to work even harder to source the best possible ingredients and define a clear path towards a 100% clean menu."

While working to source cleaner ingredients that still deliver the restaurant's signature Islands flavors, Vice President of Food & Beverage, Tim Perreira also sought to refine existing recipes and techniques to add extra pop to the menu. One major area of emphasis is the restaurant's cult-favorite fries. Perreira wanted to highlight their hot and crispy amazingness by adding bold flavors and making them their own dish - unbundling them from sandwiches. This allows the kitchen to prepare them individually for each order and deliver them hotter and fresher to the guest.

Island Fries are cut fresh daily, with the skins left on and cooked to order. Islands' new Ghost Pepper Fries are tossed with a Tabasco oil blend, ghost pepper salt, and cotija cheese. They're served with machete aioli. The new Truffle Fries are topped with truffle oil, truffle sea salt and a parsley parmesan blend. They're served with truffle aioli.

"My goal was to expand on what we do best – deliver fun and craveable dishes to our guests, with a commitment to wholesome ingredients," said Perreira. "We hope that our regulars notice our fresher dishes and enjoy trying some new items, and that guests who haven't visited in a while find a bolder, healthier, and reinvigorated menu!"

Another welcomed benefit of Islands' new sourcing has been a lower carbon footprint as a result of more locally procured ingredients such as hormone and antibiotic free ground beef sourced in the United States.

To view the current Islands menus by location, visit www.islandsrestaurants.com/locations.

About Islands Restaurants

Founded in 1982, Islands focuses on providing the finest quality food and an outstanding guest experience. The company's philosophy that eating out should not be complicated is reflected in the simple, fresh ingredients found in its signature burgers that are never frozen, daily fresh cut fries and the best tropical drinks around – all served in a laid back, beach-inspired environment. The Carlsbad-based company operates 44 restaurants throughout California and and Arizona. For more information visit www.islandsrestaurants.com , follow Islands on Twitter and Instagram via @IslandsBurgers, and like Islands at www.facebook.com/IslandsRestaurants .

