New Meraki Go Networking Solution Delivers a Competitive Edge for Small Business

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco Meraki, Cisco's (NASDAQ: CSCO) industry-leading cloud-managed IT platform, today launches Meraki Go, a complete line of cloud managed networking products specifically designed to help independent businesses with no IT team transform to better meet the needs of customers and employees. The new Meraki Go network switches and security gateway with an optional security subscription, powered by Cisco Umbrella, are available today on meraki-go.com .

Meraki Go marries Cisco's industry-leading networking hardware, with the power of the cloud, to provide businesses with simple, secure, and mobile app-based control over their network, as well as information-rich business insights.

"The internet has become as critical as having water and electricity, costing businesses dearly in lost sales and customers if it's slow or loses connectivity," said Lee Peterson, Product Manager for Meraki Go. "Every investment a business makes needs to work harder and do more, and Meraki Go provides high performance business networking, plus visibility, control, insights, and analytics that allow owners to make business decisions confidently."

Meraki Go hardware is managed from the user-friendly Meraki Go mobile app, and is deployed via an easy installation process, which takes less than 10 minutes and requires no prior IT experience. The suite of products includes WiFi access points, network switches, and a security gateway with an optional security subscription for increased protection that's effortless. This means that no matter the type or location, businesses can leverage Meraki Go and start adding value instantly.

This is not the typical enterprise networking solution – Meraki Go understands that every business is personal, unique, and looking to stand out from the competition. Everything about these products is designed to be DIY and make businesses better. With built-in, step-by-step visual instructions on how to get started, a technical support team that can be contacted from within the app, and analytics to enable increased revenue and efficiency, Meraki Go is a business's secret weapon. On-site or on the go, being cloud-based and app-managed means businesses stay protected from vulnerabilities with automatic updates. Access to the Meraki Go App and technical support are all provided at no extra cost.

Businesses can help put a stop to poor user experiences, underperforming apps, and guests leaving bad user reviews. With Meraki Go, business critical services like email, accounting, and point of sale can be prioritized over less critical applications, like streaming HD videos or downloading software updates. In real-time, businesses can see which of these applications and devices are consuming the most data, and then set limits on them, ensuring other users aren't impacted. Rather than having to constantly monitor activity, network notifications are automatically sent to the Meraki Go mobile app, alerting the business if heavy usage is detected or if the internet connection drops, allowing customers to make adjustments before the business is negatively impacted.

"We're excited to deliver enterprise-grade hardware, powerful cloud technology, and optional cyber threat protection backed by Cisco, the world's largest cyber-security company," said Peterson. "These are the same technologies used by Fortune 500 companies, now available, affordable, and simple to install for all businesses."

For more information on the new Meraki Go solution, please visit meraki-go.com. Partners interested in selling Meraki Go, should visit meraki-go.com/partner-program/

Meraki Go Models and MSRP* (USD/GBP/EUR)

Meraki Go Mobile App – Available for free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store

Indoor Access Point – $149 USD

Outdoor Access Point – $199 USD

Network Switch – starting at $229 USD, available in 8, 24 and 48 ports, with optional POE

Security Gateway – $149

Security Subscription – $120/year

*Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price, excluding tax

All hardware includes local power supply. No license or subscription required to use. Optional Security Subscription can be used with the Security Gateway only.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco. Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks .

