New Meredith Corporation Marks Its First Appearance At The NewFronts

NEW YORK, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) (meredith.com), the leading media and marketing company reaching 175 million Americans every month, makes its inaugural appearance at the NewFronts today.

The presentation, which marks the first time the entire portfolio will be showcased since Meredith acquired Time Inc. earlier this year, highlights Meredith's vast collection of trusted and iconic brands, as well as its powerful ability to entertain, inspire, inform, and activate consumers by reaching them through watershed moments to the everyday.

"Meredith now has 42 trusted and iconic brands, at-scale reach against highly coveted audiences like Millennials and Latinas, unique and actionable insights, and immersive cross-channel experiences that drive impactful results and make a difference for consumers, advertisers and the world," said Jon Werther, President of Meredith's National Media Group. "With these capabilities, a collective audience that represents two of every three dollars spent in virtually every key consumer category in the U.S., and the extension of our sales guarantee to video, Meredith delivers impact for marketing partners in premium brand safe environments like no other media company."

As an innovator in measuring and guaranteeing the incremental sales impact of advertising in print, digital and integrated campaigns, Meredith is again leading the industry by extending its sales guarantee for its advertisers' video campaigns and activations. Third-party measurement for Meredith's Video Sales Guarantee will be provided by Nielsen.

Meredith is also announcing a new video ad product called Meredith Stories. Meredith Stories provides advertisers the ability to seamlessly integrate into or contextually align with premium editorial in mobile-first, highly-engaging and fully-vertical environments. These story experiences live across Meredith's own websites, as well as Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat.

"At a time when digital video viewership continues to fragment and advertisers continue to search for premium brand safe environments, we are excited to offer solutions like Meredith Stories and our video sales guarantee that reflect our commitment to both innovation and impact," said Marla Newman, Meredith's Senior VP of Digital Ad Sales.

Meredith will also unveil a new programming slate at today's NewFronts presentation. The slate includes shows that spotlight both the extraordinary and everyday moments that matter to Meredith's consumers, who include 80 percent of all millennial women and three quarters of multicultural women. The company leads in categories including entertainment, food, home, and lifestyle, and has the world's largest digital food brand, Allrecipes.

"Meredith's continued commitment to video is clear – we have significant resources with state-of-the-art studios in five cities and creative teams in each location comprised of award-winning producers and editors," said Andrew Snyder, Meredith's Senior VP/Head of Video. "Our beloved and vast collection of brands inspires video content that truly resonates with consumers while driving performance for our ad partners across all platforms including OTT, web, and social."

The slate of new series will live across Meredith's owned and operated network, its streaming ad supported network PeopleTV, and social media platforms including a live show on Twitter. Meredith's owned and operated digital network reaches more than 140 million UVs monthly and is unrivaled in food, home, entertainment, and lifestyle. The company also boasts 265m social followers and 9+ billion video views.

Talent expected to appear at Meredith's NewFronts presentation to help showcase the new slate include:

Meredith NewFronts and PeopleTV hosts Lola Ogunnaike of "Couch Surfing" and Jeremy Parsons of "People Now"

of "Couch Surfing" and of "People Now" Rocsi Diaz , host of "Chatter," who will interview Christian Siriano for an on-stage segment

, host of "Chatter," who will interview for an on-stage segment Real-life couple Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs , who will talk to "People Now" as part of the event

and , who will talk to "People Now" as part of the event Comedian Michelle Collins , host of PeopleTV's upcoming series "Search History"

, host of PeopleTV's upcoming series "Search History" InStyle's "Badass Women" guests Shyla Raghav , a lead scientist on climate change; and Mary Lou Robinson , who developed technology that uses microwaves to fight cyber attacks.

The new slate of shows include:

Search History (PeopleTV)

Our phones know us more intimately than any of our family and friends, housing all of our random Internet searches, awkward dating app/text conversations, questionable selfies, and so much more. "Search History" stars seasoned host and stand-up comedian Michelle Collins who digs deep and peruses through the phones of unsuspecting, shocked bystanders. "Search History" will premiere Tuesday, June 5 on PeopleTV.com and on the PeopleTV app.

Reimagining Home

Inspired by "Idea House," a successful, multi-platform franchise from the editors of Coastal Living, Real Simple, Southern Living, and Traditional Home, our new series Reimagining Home features houses designed and built to balance the comforts you expect, with the latest technology that addresses needs you may not have considered.

Chatter (PeopleTV)

Live from PeopleTV's Hollywood studio, "Chatter," built exclusively for the Twitter platform and its hyper-engaged audience, brings you the latest trending topics related to all things entertainment and pop culture. Emmy® award-winning television host Rocsi Diaz breaks down the biggest moments of the day, with interactive viewer tweets driving the conversation and in-studio celebrity guests providing their own, original points of view. "Chatter" airs weeknights at 8PM ET/5PM PT on Twitter (live.twitter.com/chatter) and on the PeopleTV app.

Beyond the Storm

Brought to you by Southern Living, this emotional documentary series takes viewers on a journey, seeing cities like Houston, Texas, exactly one year after thousands of homes, neighborhoods, daycares, and schools were devastated by natural disasters. "Beyond the Storm" tells the stories of the heroes who step up in the wake of disaster to assist the rebuilding effort in their home towns, like Houston Texans' defensive end JJ Watt, who has raised over $37 million for Harvey relief.

Food with Purpose

"Food with Purpose" is an uplifting food series from Better Homes and Gardens, Food & Wine, and Eating Well that goes beyond recipes and follows the journey of change makers in the food industry. These individuals are redeveloping the way we grow, distribute, and educate and we are following along on their progress and the impact they have in the communities surrounding them. Change the way you look at food one neighborhood at a time.

Inside Out Beauty

There are so many factors that play into a dewy glow and lustrous hair and we're here to help you find out what works for your skin. Our experts at Shape dig deep to into the problem at hand, and offer a safe and easy solution for the best results! The series, guided by fun animation and voiceover, explore answers to all of your questions about how to achieve the perfect natural look without the grease.

Badass Women

"Badass Women" spotlights women who not only have a voice in the media - they defy the irrelevant preconceptions of gender to change the world we live in. This video series accompanies InStyle's monthly print and digital feature spotlighting inspiring women who are breaking barriers, speaking their minds, and doing unparalleled work in their fields.

ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION

Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) (www.meredith.com) has been committed to service journalism for 115 years. Today, Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms — including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video — to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners.

Meredith's National Media Group reaches nearly 175 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including 80 percent of U.S. millennial women. Meredith is a leader in creating content across media platforms and life stages in key consumer interest areas, such as celebrity, food, lifestyle, home, parenting, beauty and fashion. Meredith also features robust brand licensing activities, including more than 3,000 SKUs of branded products at 4,000 Walmart stores across the U.S., and The Foundry, the company's state-of-the-art creative lab and content studio. Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations reaching more than 11 percent of U.S. households.

