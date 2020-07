New Metal Detector Enhances Foreign Object Identification for Food Processors and Personal Care Manufacturers for Improved Safety and Operational Efficiency

The Thermo Scientific Sentinel 1000 Selectscan Metal Detector system features two technologies intended to help food and personal care manufacturers achieve a higher level of safety and quality. Selectscan enables the user to select the ideal frequency, from 50 to 1000 kHz, and is designed to optimize the probability of detecting ferrous, non-ferrous and stainless steel foreign objects. Autolearn rapidly guides the user through product set up to optimize operational efficiencies and detection performance to support plant production goals. Combined, these features raise the bar for safety, reducing the risk of costly contamination events, scrap, rework and recalls.

As part of the Sentinel suite of metal detection products, the Sentinel 1000 Selectscan Metal Detector is a cost-effective solution for manufacturers who value consumer safety and brand protection.

"Quality assurance personnel are the first and last line of defense to ensure consumer safety and protect against a product recall. They often manage multiple production lines, ensuring equipment is set up for optimal detection results in a fast-moving manufacturing environment. Rapid changeovers are commonplace and the new Autolearn feature allows them to be up and running in minutes," said David Lamprey, senior product marketing manager with Thermo Fisher's product inspection business. "Protecting consumers while supporting our customers' compliance with global food safety standards and retailer codes of practice is our business priority."

In addition to providing enhanced metal detection, the Sentinel 1000 Selectscan has an IP69K rating for manufacturing environments that require high-pressure sanitation. For more information on the Thermo Scientific Sentinel 1000 Selectscan Metal Detector, please visit thermofisher.com/sentinel1000.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $25 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 75,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:

Nick Brown

InkHouse for Thermo Fisher Scientific

[email protected]

401-595-7836

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific

Related Links

http://www.thermofisher.com