SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Method Wellness is proud to announce that it is now in-network with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield. Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield provides behavioral and mental health services to its subscribers. Anthem is one of the many companies that work with Blue Cross Blue Shield. Founded in 1929, BCBS is one of the largest insurance companies in America.

Millions of American employers and families have Blue Cross Blue Shield as their primary insurer.

New Method Wellness is now In-Network with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield Experiential Therapy at New Method Wellness Involves Surfing, Kayaking, and Paddleboarding

Anthem is now included in the list of In-Network providers that have partnered with New Method Wellness, including MultiPlan. Now that New Method Wellness can work directly with these insurance providers, it can help more people receive the quality mental health services they deserve. Proper treatment for addiction and mental health disorders is vital to recovery. New Method Wellness is a certified dual diagnosis treatment facility, located in San Juan Capistrano, California, specializing in detoxification and residential treatment for co-occurring substance use and mental health disorders.

Founded in 2006 by Ed and Susie Hopson-Blum, New Method Wellness is truly a family business. Over the past sixteen years, New Method Wellness has grown its California rehabilitation center exponentially, providing thousands of individuals the help they need to break free from the bondage of substance abuse addiction and truly start living.

New Method Wellness is not your usual recovery center. Primary treatment, dual diagnosis, private treatment, family group therapy, outpatient treatment, and extended care are only a few of the treatment programs offered at New Method Wellness. They believe that every client requires individual attention, which is why their 3:1 staff to client ratio proves to be so successful.

Accredited by the Joint Commission and the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF), New Method Wellness maintains extremely high integrity in its business practices. New Method Wellness has diligently procured voluntary accreditation with CARF and the Joint Commission, the gold standards of accreditation for rehabilitation programs because they strive to hold themselves accountable to the highest level of integrity in the recovery industry.

Learn more at NewMethodWellness.com or call (866) 951-1824

New Method Wellness

31601 Avenida Los Cerritos,

San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Media Contact:

Juanita Wells

(866) 951-1824

[email protected]

SOURCE New Method Wellness