New Mexican Recording Artist Tess Fresquez Paints a Picture of a Romantic Southwestern Christmas with New Single "Christmas in Santa Fe"

20 Nov, 2023, 08:51 ET
SANTA FE, N.M., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Christmas Eve traditions are pretty routine across the USA thanks to abundant portrayals in film and song.There is the tree, the presents, the strings of electric lights, and the family at home by the fires on Christmas Eve.
Then there is Santa Fe, New Mexico where the holiday traditions take on a very different flavor. "Christmas in Santa Fe" is fast becoming a classic, gaining a warm reception by all who hear it and earning a place on everyone's holiday playlist this season.
Calling it the "best new holiday song in years", "Christmas in Santa Fe" has received a warm welcome from listeners around the globe. One programmer at a European based radio station called it "One of my favourite of the Christmas songs I've heard today" before promising to add it to their holiday rotation.
Produced and released by TNT Records, LLC, "Christmas in Santa Fe" is available on all major streaming and digital download music services worldwide including:
