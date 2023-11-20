New Mexican Recording Artist Tess Fresquez Paints a Picture of a Romantic Southwestern Christmas with New Single "Christmas in Santa Fe"

News provided by

TNT Records

20 Nov, 2023, 08:51 ET

SANTA FE, N.M., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Christmas Eve traditions are pretty routine across the USA thanks to abundant portrayals in film and song.There is the tree, the presents, the strings of electric lights, and the family at home by the fires on Christmas Eve.

Then there is Santa Fe, New Mexico where the holiday traditions take on a very different flavor. "Christmas in Santa Fe" is fast becoming a classic, gaining a warm reception by all who hear it and earning a place on everyone's holiday playlist this season.

Continue Reading
Christmas in Santa Fe by New Mexico Recording Artist Tess Fresquez is enchanting listeners around the world
Christmas in Santa Fe by New Mexico Recording Artist Tess Fresquez is enchanting listeners around the world
Tess Fresquez of Española, New Mexico
Tess Fresquez of Española, New Mexico

Calling it the "best new holiday song in years", "Christmas in Santa Fe" has received a warm welcome from listeners around the globe. One programmer at a European based radio station called it "One of my favourite of the Christmas songs I've heard today" before promising to add it to their holiday rotation.

Produced and released by TNT Records, LLC, "Christmas in Santa Fe" is available on all major streaming and digital download music services worldwide including:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d-L4DTyjJY8
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/4LtIr1o4dqezDDbitxWza5
Pandora: https://pandora.app.link/ef2fvRIi0Db
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/christmas-in-santa-fe/1710045646?i=1710045649
Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/albums/B0CKBJTT9B?marketplaceId=ATVPDKIKX0DER&musicTerritory=US&ref=dm_sh_Wc7VzK7xIF77NXNUPZcENIysW&trackAsin=B0CKBJ7DS6
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/tess-fresquez/christmas-in-santa-fe

Contacts:

Tess Fresquez (interview requests welcome)
Española, New Mexico
206-930-5152
[email protected]

TNT Records, LLC
Todd Blanchard, CEO
San Diego, CA
206-930-5152
[email protected] 

SOURCE TNT Records

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.