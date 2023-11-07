NEW MEXICO CELEBRATES LANDMARK APPROVAL OF 100% TOBACCO-FREE SCHOOL POLICY

SANTA FE, N.M., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nicotine Use Prevention and Control program (NUPAC), part of the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH), and the 24/7 Campaign are announcing the approval of an update to Rule 6.12.4 NMAC, Tobacco, Alcohol and Drug-Free Schools. The updated policy prohibits the use, possession and distribution of all commercial tobacco and nicotine products at schools by anyone, anywhere at any time, or 24/7, as part of the NMDOH's goal of making schools 100% Tobacco-Free. The policy has been accepted and is set to become effective on November 7, 2023.

The 24/7 campaign is helping New Mexico schools be truly tobacco-free 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The rule applies to 129 school districts, 854 schools, and over 322,000 students, as well as more than 21,000 staff. The vital role played by the voices of 11 high school youth from across the state, part of the Evolvement New Mexico program, in advocating for the updated rule during the public hearing in Santa Fe contributed significantly to the overall success of the initiative.

"We applaud the approval of the 100% Tobacco-Free School Policy by the New Mexico Public Education Department," said Esther Hoang, program manager at NUPAC. "This initiative aligns with our commitment to fostering a healthier generation, protecting the well-being of our youth, and creating environments that promote lifelong wellness. The collaboration between education and health sectors is crucial, and this policy sets a precedent for comprehensive tobacco control efforts in our state."

The Future of Tobacco-Free Schools:

Youth-Driven Momentum: The 24/7 Campaign, led by youth advocates, has established a precedent for effective youth-driven initiatives. Their efforts, spanning over 200 school board meetings and engagements with principals, have paved the way for a healthier school environment. Local Success Stories: Currently, 17 districts and one charter school have adopted comprehensive tobacco policies, covering 190 schools and protecting 75,000+ staff and students. These local success stories serve as beacons of progress. Addressing Emerging Challenges: In the face of evolving nicotine products and deceptive marketing, the policy takes a proactive stance to prevent the normalization of harmful substances among youth. Commitment to Addiction Prevention: Recognizing the significant percentage of nicotine addictions start before the age of 18, the 100% Tobacco-Free policy positions schools as critical environments for addiction prevention.

About the 24/7 campaign

The 24/7 campaign is an initiative fueled by students and funded by the NMDOH NUPAC program with a vision to help all school districts in New Mexico adopt, implement, and enforce comprehensive nicotine-free policies. For more information, visit www.247NewMexico.com .

About the NUPAC program

The Nicotine Use Prevention and Control (NUPAC) program and its partners use a comprehensive, evidence-based approach to promote healthy lifestyles that are free from nicotine abuse and addiction among all New Mexicans. The program works with communities, schools, and organizations across the state to implement activities and services that decrease the harmful and addictive use of commercial tobacco, outside of its traditional, sacred or ceremonial purposes. NUPAC follows recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Visit www.nupacnm.com to learn more.

