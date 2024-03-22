New Mexico Community College Hosts Annual Women in Trades Summit

Event continues to grow and increase awareness of high-quality career opportunities in the skilled trades for women

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, Central New Mexico Community College hosted its 3rd Annual Women in Trades Summit. The event's purpose is to bring more awareness to women about the abundant and high-quality career opportunities available to them through skilled trades programs, such as welding, aviation maintenance technology, electrical trades, and many more.

More than 500 people attended the event at CNM and 45 local trades employers staffed booths to provide interested women with info on career opportunities. CNM representatives also shared information about trades programs and career pathways. Activities included a panel discussion featuring women leaders in the trades industry and trades demonstrations.

"The ultimate goal of this summit is to inspire confidence and empower women to enter the trades," said Sharon Gordon-Moffett, Interim Dean of CNM's School of Skilled Trades and Arts. "Too often there is a negative perception of women pursuing trades-based careers, and we want to change that story. There's a nationwide shortage, including in New Mexico, for skilled trades workers, making this a great time for women to consider these high-paying, in-demand fields. The career options are essentially endless and the trades can help women who are looking to change or start careers – and even those who want to own their own business – take the first step in changing their lives."

The Women in Trades Summit at CNM began in 2022 with 100 attendees and 17 employers participating. On Friday, more than 500 people attended with 45 local trades employers sharing information about their career opportunities for women.

Over the last 10 years, CNM has experienced a 14 percent increase in the number of female students enrolled in skilled trades programs.

