New Mexico Community College Launches Unique Winemaking Bootcamp to Address Winery Workforce Needs

The immersive Viva Vino Red Winemaking Bootcamp addresses all aspects of red wine production in a two-week, 40-hour-per-week format, empowering current and aspiring winemaking professionals for higher levels of success.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Central New Mexico Community College (CNM), in partnership with New Mexico Wine, has launched its first Viva Vino Red Winemaking Bootcamp. The immersive two-week, hands-on, skills-driven bootcamp is designed to drive growth in New Mexico's wine industry through workforce development.

"We designed this bootcamp to be accessible to a wide range of students, including those who already work in the wine industry," says Victoria Martinez, CNM's Associate Dean of the School of Business, Hospitality & Technology. "In just two weeks, participants will complete a semester's worth of learning and hands-on exercises that will elevate their winemaking practice."

The immersive Viva Vino Bootcamp is New Mexico's first comprehensive program that addresses all aspects of red wine production and is being led by expert wine consultant Tim Donahue. During the bootcamp, which is 40 hours per week for two weeks, participants learn about the fundamentals of red wine production including winery safety, sanitation practices, grape selection, yeast nutrition, and more. They will also learn about tannin and acid management, pressing, racking, and the art of malolactic fermentation.

Additionally, participants will have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in CNM's world-class beverage production facilities and be trained on the college's commercial-grade processing and packaging equipment.

Winemaking in New Mexico dates back nearly 400 years on the land that cradles the Rio Grande. For Chris Goblet, Executive Director of New Mexico Wine, this boot camp marks the start of a new era in New Mexico's winemaking industry.

"The cornerstone of developing any legitimate wine region hangs on the ability to educate and inspire great winemaking, and that's exactly the goal of the bootcamp," he says. "Participants will leave with an expanded expertise that will elevate winemaking in New Mexico and have a lasting impact on the industry."

The bootcamp is managed by CNM Ingenuity, a workforce development arm of the College.

"This boot camp not only enhances technical expertise in winemaking but also reflects CNM Ingenuity's commitment to providing accessible, industry-driven educational opportunities that empower both current and aspiring professionals," says Sebastian Martinez, Director of Business Development at CNM Ingenuity.

The current bootcamp, running through Oct. 23, is the first in a series of winemaking bootcamps the CNM Beverage Management and Production program is planning to host. Expanded bootcamp offerings in beverage production and management will be offered in spring 2025. For more information on the spring Red Winemaking Bootcamp, email Sebastian Martinez at [email protected].

CNM also offers an associate degree in Beverage Production Management, with a Wine Concentration, and a certificate in Wine Technology.

Looking forward, Victoria is excited to provide this unique opportunity to current and aspiring wine makers locally, as well as those from outside the state who are interested in coming to New Mexico to broaden their winemaking skills.

"I'm thrilled to provide this bootcamp to both in and out-of-state students so they are not only more experienced winemakers, but also so they can take what they've learned and implement it at their own wineries," she says.

About CNM Ingenuity, Inc.

CNM Ingenuity, Inc., is the workforce development arm of Central New Mexico Community College, dedicated to fostering innovation and entrepreneurial efforts that benefit students and the broader community. Through strategic partnerships and cutting-edge programs, CNM Ingenuity is at the forefront of workforce training excellence in support of economic development in New Mexico.

About New Mexico Wine

New Mexico Wine is dedicated to three primary programmatic areas. Our mission is to Promote, Protect and Educate. We invite professionals and amateur winemakers to join our association as we develop the industry for the next 400 years. For more information about New Mexico Wine or to inquire about membership, please email [email protected].

