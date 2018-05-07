New Mexico Community College, Robot Startup Partner to Provide Easy Access to Robot Technology

In contrast to conventional industrial robots, cobots are safer for working alongside humans to perform dangerous or repetitive work, from manufacturing tasks to painting to screw driving. They can be repurposed for new tasks easily without the need for complex coding, and they're relatively inexpensive.

"This partnership is helping us provide a whole new level of support and expertise to small businesses that are trying to find cost-effective manufacturing solutions to advance their businesses," CNM Ingenuity Executive Director Kyle Lee said. "We're also introducing robot technology to our community through workshops that will help more people understand how human skills and robot technology can coexist in the workforce of the future."

Through the CNM Ingenuity-Build With Robots partnership, Build With Robots is provided space in CNM Ingenuity's FUSE Makerspace. CNM Ingenuity provides management of robot-related training, including classes, seminars and information sessions.

At the FUSE Makerspace, Build With Robots provides the following services:

Contributes to the formation of New Mexico small businesses and micro-manufacturing firms that can benefit from robot technology.

Brings unprecedented access to robot technology to students, community members and the local economy.

Provides internships and other opportunities for CNM students and FUSE Makerspace members to develop robot applications.

Maintains regular robot demonstrations and pilot applications.

Assists CNM Ingenuity in developing curriculum for robot technology classes.

The FUSE Makerspace provides students, entrepreneurs, small businesses and hobbyists access to high-tech machinery and computer software to design and prototype new products, create artistic works or pursue their hobbies while working in a collaborative, supportive environment. It is outfitted with equipment for wood, metal and machine shops; electronics fabrication; laser and vinyl cutting; 3D printing; robotics; and screen printing.

The FUSE Makerspace also provides consulting services and various support systems for entrepreneurs seeking to grow small businesses.

Build With Robots is a regional distributor for Universal Robots, the market leader in collaborative robots.

