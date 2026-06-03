New Mexico Credit Unions Launch Statewide Campaign to Combat Rising Fraud

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As fraud reaches record levels across the financial services industry, New Mexico's credit unions are uniting to help protect residents through a coordinated, statewide fraud awareness campaign.

Led by the Credit Union Association of New Mexico (Association) and supported by all 36 member credit unions in the state, the initiative brings together digital outreach, physical signage, and community education resources designed to help New Mexicans recognize, report, and respond to increasingly sophisticated fraud and scam attempts.

As fraud reaches record levels, New Mexico credit unions unite to help protect residents through statewide awareness. Post this

Fraud losses across U.S. financial institutions surpassed $12.5 billion in 2024 — a 25% increase over the previous year — and the pace shows no sign of slowing. Credit unions nationally have seen a 55% spike in certain categories of remote-access fraud, and digital scam tactics are growing more sophisticated with the rise of artificial intelligence and voice-cloning technology.

New Mexico faces unique vulnerabilities. The state's sizable and growing elderly population is frequently targeted by scammers who exploit trust and urgency to extract retirement savings and other assets. At the same time, younger residents face rising threats from retail and online shopping scams, phishing attacks, and social engineering schemes. This campaign addresses both realities through broad-based awareness and clear, actionable guidance.

"Seeing all of our member credit unions come together around this campaign has been incredibly meaningful," said Melia D. Heimbuck, President and CEO of the Credit Union Association of New Mexico. "Fraud is affecting people in every corner of New Mexico and when credit unions put their cooperative model in motion, it helps New Mexicans recognize scams, protect themselves, and know where to turn for support."

The wide participation in this campaign demonstrates a unified commitment across institutions of all sizes. This breadth of involvement sends a clear message that protecting New Mexicans from fraud is a shared responsibility, not a competitive issue.

The campaign reflects the foundational values of the credit union model — member-owned, community-driven, and committed to people over profit. Unlike traditional financial institutions, credit unions are not-for-profit cooperatives whose mission centers on the financial well-being of their members. That mission extends to proactive fraud prevention and compassionate support when members are targeted.

"Fraud threatens the trust and security of our members and our communities," said Steph Sherrodd, President and CEO of Sunward Federal Credit Union. "This campaign is a chance to show what the credit union difference looks like in practice, by standing alongside the people we serve, helping them stay safe, and being there for them if something goes wrong."

Developed in partnership with Albuquerque-based full-service advertising agency Esparza Digital + Advertising, the campaign spans both digital and physical channels — including social media, display advertising, video content, and physical signage across New Mexico communities. Early performance results are encouraging. The campaign is outperforming industry benchmarks on both Meta and Display platforms, with video creative driving the majority of engagement.

The campaign was built from the ground up through a collaborative process involving the Association, a marketing committee drawn from five New Mexico credit unions, and direct input from credit union frontline staff — the people interacting daily with members and seeing fraud attempts firsthand.

All Participating Credit Unions

Artesia Credit Union

Chaves County School Employees Credit Union

Cuba Credit Union

Del Norte Credit Union

Deming Schools Employees Credit Union

Eddy Federal Credit Union

Estacado Federal Credit Union

Everyone's Federal Credit Union

Financial Security Credit Union

First Financial Credit Union

FirstLight Federal Credit Union

GECU

Guadalupe Credit Union

High Desert Community Credit Union

Internationalites Federal Credit Union

Jemez Valley Credit Union

Kirtland Federal Credit Union

LOCO Credit Union

Los Alamos Schools Credit Union

Mt. Taylor Credit Union

Northern New Mexico School Employees Credit Union

Nusenda Credit Union

Otero Federal Credit Union

Quay Schools Federal Credit Union

Questa Credit Union

Railroad Employees Credit Union

Rincones Presbyterian Credit Union

Rio Grande Credit Union

Roswell Community Federal Credit Union

Sandia Area Federal Credit Union

State Employees Credit Union

Sunward Federal Credit Union

U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union

U-1st Community Federal Credit Union

White Sands Federal Credit Union

ZIA Credit Union

About the Credit Union Association of New Mexico (Association)

The Credit Union Association of New Mexico is the trusted trade association for New Mexico credit unions, supporting member success through legislative advocacy, professional development, communications, and cooperative engagement.

About Sunward

Sunward Federal Credit Union is one of New Mexico's largest credit unions, serving over 175,000 members and managing more than $4.5 billion in assets. Formed in 1948 by employees of Sandia National Laboratories, Sunward's footprint spans 16 branches across the Southwest and California.

Sunward has been named one of America's Best Regional Credit Unions by Newsweek and Albuquerque's Best Bank by the Albuquerque Journal's Readers' Choice Awards. Anyone can apply to open an account, and members can enjoy access to checking, savings, mortgage, auto, credit card and investment services.

Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit gosunward.org.

SOURCE Sunward Federal Credit Union; Credit Union Association of New Mexico