New Mexico Department of Transportation Partnering with Enterprise to Provide Commuting Solution

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) is partnering with Commute with Enterprise to provide commuters traveling to and from Farmington, Santa Fe, Los Lunas and Las Cruces with a vanpooling option through the "NM Go!" program.

"NM Go!" expands and enhances regional transportation options by providing a flexible public transportation alternative to commuters who are not currently served by fixed route service, those working outside of fixed route schedules or those with longer commutes – typically exceeding 20 miles each way.

NM Go!

The program, which currently operates 36 routes with more than 250 passengers per day, has taken more than 200 cars off the road. It aims to grow to more than 650 passengers per day by the end of the year. "NM Go!" also helps NMDOT collect data about commuting patterns that will help improve the state's transportation infrastructure and enhance local and regional mobility.

"Providing people with an affordable and convenient alternative to driving themselves to work every day is one of the ways we're working to reduce congestion and carbon emissions," said NMDOT's Cabinet Secretary, Michael Sandoval. "But what's really special about this program is that, in addition to sustainable transportation, participants get to experience other benefits of vanpooling, including significant cost savings, reduced stress and more free time."

Commuters interested in joining the program can visit the Commute with Enterprise webpage to determine if they can join an existing group or create a new one. Participants traveling to and from Farmington, Santa Fe, Los Lunas or Las Cruces can obtain a 33% discount on the monthly rate, while also helping increase federal transit formula grant funds in these areas to potentially make the program financially self-sustaining.

Companies looking to enhance transportation options for their employees can also partner with Enterprise to offer the program as an employee benefit. But commuters don't need to work at a participating company to be a part of the "NM Go!" program.

"The average commuting cost for vanpoolers is 50% less than the cost for commuters who travel alone in their vehicles. That's a huge difference that can really make an impact month after month," said NMDOT's Transit and Rail Director, David Harris. "In addition to cost savings, we hear time and again how much participants enjoy using their commuting time to be more productive or to just sit back and relax."

Commute with Enterprise – a service of Enterprise Rent-A-Car – provides one of the most sustainable and cost-effective local transportation options. The Enterprise team works with organizational leaders to create commuting solutions that improve recruiting, retention and employee engagement, while driving productivity, lowering costs and reducing environmental impact.

Participants can choose a qualifying vanpool vehicle from a selection of makes and models that includes crossovers, SUVs, minivans and large passenger vans. Vanpoolers also have access to Enterprise's Guaranteed Ride Home program, which ensures they can leave work at unscheduled times worry-free.

Commute with Enterprise also provides 24-hour roadside assistance, liability insurance and scheduled maintenance. Vanpoolers may also choose to upgrade their vehicles with optional high-end features such as satellite radio, in-vehicle Wi-Fi service and power ports for individual seats.

"You would be hard-pressed to find a more affordable and convenient alternative for getting employees to and from work every day, all while reducing traffic congestion and carbon emissions," said Ben Dowell, Director of Business Rental Sales and Commute with Enterprise for Enterprise Holdings in New Mexico. "It's also a great option for commuters who lack access to traditional public transportation services."

To learn more about Commute with Enterprise, visit www.commutewithenterprise.com/nmgo.

About Commute with Enterprise

Commute with Enterprise's vanpooling service is supported by the extensive Enterprise Rent-A-Car neighborhood network, which delivers an unmatched level of fleet flexibility and local service. According to 2014 U.S. Department of Transportation Bureau of Transportation Statistics data, commuter vanpools are one of the safest modes of public transportation when compared to motor bus, light rail, heavy rail, commuter rail and demand-response services. Commute with Enterprise eliminates more than 1.4 billion commuter miles driven each year while taking more than 64,500 individual cars off the road, simultaneously eradicating the need for 64,500 parking spaces. In addition, more than 1.1 billion pounds of carbon emissions are reduced by Commute with Enterprise customers annually. For an average commute of 100 miles per day, ridesharing can save individuals up to $10,000 per year by reducing the cost of tolls, gas, vehicle maintenance and depreciation. And vanpooling further reduces annual transportation expenses through the use of volunteer drivers – which is much more cost-efficient than hiring paid drivers.

