New Mexico Marketing VP Receives National Recognition

Award winners were honored for their marketing and business development achievements during a virtual ceremony at the CUNA Marketing & Business Development Council Virtual Conference, March 23-25, 2021. The winners and their accomplishments will be featured in an upcoming issue of Credit Union Magazine.

A volunteer panel of judges selected through an application process reviewed and scored the Marketing Professional of the Year entries. Selections were based upon the candidates' mastery of and contributions to:

Marketing as a factor in their credit union's success

Marketing as a management function

Fostering the success of the credit union movement

Enhancing their community through organizational involvement/activism

Kenjar received dual Bachelor's Degrees in Journalism and Communications from The University of Iowa and his MBA from St. Ambrose University. He has over 18 years of Financial Services Marketing Experience and has produced internationally recognized work.

"This profession has been very good to me and I've been very fortunate to work with and learn from the very best – including those I currently work with – and it has allowed me to lend my passions toward something I truly believe in. Something far, far bigger than myself."

About US Eagle

US Eagle Federal Credit Union is the state's first member-owned credit union. Founded in 1935, US Eagle offers a full suite of financial products and services and has ten locations in Albuquerque, Bernalillo, Farmington, and Santa Fe. With assets of more than one $1.1B, more than 80,000 members, and as a two-time Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union award recipient, US Eagle is where people mean more.®

About CUNA

Credit Union National Association (CUNA) is the only national association that advocates on behalf of all of America's credit unions, which are owned by 120 million consumer members. CUNA, along with its network of affiliated state credit union leagues, delivers unwavering advocacy, continuous professional growth and operational confidence to protect the best interests of all credit unions. For more information about CUNA, visit cuna.org. To find your nearest credit union, visit YourMoneyFurther.com.

About CUNA Councils

CUNA Councils is a member-led, collaborative community of credit union leaders providing vibrant peer interaction, new ideas and innovation to foster professional development for our members while advocating for the overall success of the credit union movement. There are eight CUNA Councils with a network of more than 7,300 credit union professionals. For more information, visit cunacouncils.org.

