New Mexico Recognizes Clean Energy Week 2021

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Mexico Governor Michelle Grisham has issued a proclamation recognizing September 20-24, 2021 as Clean Energy Week in the state in conjunction with National Clean Energy Week (NCEW) 2021.

Last year, more than half of the nation's governors signed proclamations officially recognizing Clean Energy Weeks in their respective states. In her proclamation, Governor Grisham cites that in 2020, wind energy accounted for 21 percent of the state's utility-scale electricity net generation and that New Mexico is among the top ten natural gas-producing states in the country.

"Thank you, Governor Grisham for recognizing the important role that clean energy plays in addressing New Mexico's economic and energy needs through your Clean Energy Week proclamation," said Heather Reams, chair of NCEW and executive director of Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions (CRES). "Today, 85 percent of greenhouse gas emissions are created outside of the United States. This means that U.S. energy and climate policy must foster innovation and commercialization pathways that work as well for New Mexico as they do for India. The fifth annual NCEW and the Policy Makers Symposium will provide a bipartisan platform to learn more about what is ahead for clean energy and build the necessary bridges between policy, finance, and innovation to make strides in this critical area."

"New Mexicans cherish their beautiful natural environment and recognize the imminent threat posed by global climate change," said Governor Grisham in her proclamation. "The Energy Transition Act, which became law in 2019, established a statewide renewable energy standard of fifty percent by 2030 for New Mexico. The new energy standard is expected to create more than 8,000 jobs in New Mexico's clean energy economy and stimulate over $4.6 billion of new investment."

Founded in 2017, NCEW brings together government officials, industry associations, businesses, non-profits, and advocates in the clean energy space for events in Washington, D.C., and across America. The weeklong recognition honors the clean energy sector's contributions to America's economic strength while reducing global emissions. Among the unique programming offered throughout the week, the NCEW Policy Makers Symposium will convene lawmakers, energy advocates, and private sector leaders for enlightening and influential clean energy and climate policy discussions.

Additional information about NCEW—including sponsorship opportunities, in-person events, examples of how businesses and communities can show their support, and registration for the Policy Makers Symposium—is available at https://nationalcleanenergyweek.org/.

National Clean Energy Week (NCEW), described by POLITICO as "a veritable who's who of the Clean Energy World," is an annual awareness week to recognize the value of clean energy including abundant job opportunities, economic growth, energy independence, consumer choice, lower energy prices, and a cleaner environment. Follow NCEW on Twitter (@NCEWConf) and Facebook (NationalCleanEnergyWeek) for event updates. www.nationalcleanenergyweek.org

SOURCE Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions

Related Links

https://nationalcleanenergyweek.org/

