New Mexico Signs Participating Addendum with DroneUp Providing Public Sector Agencies Access to Drone Services

DroneUp, an end-to-end drone pilot service provider for aerial data collection was awarded the Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Services Master Agreement #E194-79435 by the Commonwealth of Virginia in August 2019. The services under the award are available for use by all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the territories of the United States through the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint Cooperative Purchasing Organization. The State of New Mexico is now able to use the award for the benefit of state departments, institutions, agencies, political subdivisions, and other eligible entities.

For further information: https://www.naspovaluepoint.org/portfolio/unmanned-aerial-vehicle-drone-services-2019-2024/droneup-llc/

DroneUp's award includes but is not limited to service categories for Emergency Support Services, Law Enforcement Support, Aerial Inspection or Mapping Data Services, Agricultural and Gaming, and Agency Media Relations and Marketing. It's anticipated that the primary users will be the Departments of Aviation, Emergency Management, Transportation, Forestry, Mines, Minerals and Energy, and all Public Universities and Community Colleges.

Tom Walker, DroneUp's CEO, stated "New Mexico is a national leader in Procurement through education, innovation, collaboration, cooperation, and excellence. DroneUp looks forward to supporting our hardworking state and local agencies both in New Mexico and nationwide."

DroneUp provides end-to-end aerial data collection services to commercial industries and public sector organizations, leveraging our patent-pending platform, Mission Match™️. DroneUp is located in 50 states with more than 10,000 certified drone pilots. DroneUp is SWaM (Small, Women-owned, and Minority-owned Business) certified as a small business by the Commonwealth of Virginia. For more information: droneup.com.

