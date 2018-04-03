New Mexico State Investment Council Partners With Colmore to Support Fee Tracking and Validation for Their Private Markets Portfolio

"With non-traditional investments now making up more than a quarter of the SIC's portfolio, it is imperative the Council be able to analyze exactly what we are paying for those investments, and to ensure that those costs are accurate and appropriate from a risk/return perspective," said State Investment Officer Steve Moise. "We believe Colmore will provide the Council with information critical to New Mexico's investment process."

Ben Cook, CEO of Colmore said: "Colmore is thrilled to partner with the New Mexico State Investment Council. We spent a lot of time developing an approach to fee validation that is both robust and pragmatic." Cook continued, "We are delighted that an investor with the scale and stature of NMSIC has placed their trust in our team."

Colmore leads the industry in private funds fee validation services, offering limited partners a simple and effective way of gaining greater confidence and transparency in underlying fund charges. Colmore spun out of Capital Dynamics, the global private asset manager, in 2017 and brings over 20 years of experience in supporting investors in private markets.

NMSIC ran a detailed procurement process across multiple providers when making their selection of Colmore.

