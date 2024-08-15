New Mexico Statewide Education Network picks Lumen to connect K-12 public schools

Thousands of New Mexico students to benefit from classroom connectivity

DENVER, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Mexico Office of Broadband Access and Expansion recently selected Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) to provide nearly 900 miles of high-speed fiber connectivity to K-12 public schools around the state, including charter and tribal schools.

Connecting the first school

The company is participating in a ribbon-cutting ceremony today with state education and broadband officials at Albuquerque's 21st Century Public Academy, which is the first school to be connected to the New Mexico Statewide Education Network.

"We at the Statewide Education Network are very excited that this school-centric network is finally operational and to be working with Lumen and other national and local providers alike in this extraordinary endeavor involving school connectivity," said Ovidiu Viorica, Statewide Education Network Broadband and Technology Manager. "This achievement demonstrates New Mexico's commitment to technology in schools and to develop a powerful, collaborative, and creative learning environment for students."

"Our work with the New Mexico Statewide Education Network is part of Lumen's commitment to unleash the power of our massive fiber network to bridge the digital divide, foster digital inclusivity and create new opportunities for all Americans to thrive in today's interconnected world," said Michelle Watson, vice president of Lumen's State, Local and Education business. "Lumen is delivering secure high-speed connectivity to public schools and classrooms that will create more opportunities for learning, collaboration and lesson sharing among students and teachers across New Mexico."

Network design

Lumen provides the latest and greatest high-capacity, low-latency fiberoptic wave technology, backbone circuits, network nodes and cost-effective centralized network design, management and support to the new school-focused broadband network.

The three-year contract is worth more than $4.3 million during the first phase, which will securely link approximately 15,000 students at all 27 public schools in the Gadsden Independent School District in Santa Teresa, N.M., and at three charter schools in Albuquerque—21st Century Public Academy, Mark Armijo Academy, and Mountain Mahogany Community School.

Program goals

Dozens of public schools across New Mexico are committed to being a part of the Statewide Education Network, which plans to interconnect all New Mexico schools by 2027. This effort will lay the foundation for a state-coordinated middle mile network.

Middle-mile connectivity is critical to digital inclusivity, equity, and affordability because it bridges the gap to the last-mile broadband providers that connect homes and businesses to the internet.

"Lumen is taking an innovative middle-mile approach to addressing digital inclusion and creating pioneering public-private partnerships that help bridge the digital divide," Watson said.

