New Mexico Students to Hear from NASA Astronauts Aboard Space Station

News provided by

NASA

26 May, 2023, 10:24 ET

WASHINGTON, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Students from southern New Mexico schools will have an opportunity to hear from NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

The Earth-to-space call will air live at 11:30 a.m. EDT Tuesday, May 30, on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

Continue Reading
NASA astronaut Steve Bowen prepares for a spacewalk in the International Space Station's Quest airlock during Expedition 69.
NASA astronaut Steve Bowen prepares for a spacewalk in the International Space Station's Quest airlock during Expedition 69.

NASA astronauts Steve Bowen and Frank Rubio will answer prerecorded questions from students through a collaboration with the New Mexico Museum of Space History. The museum is dedicated to telling the story of space exploration and has engaged several school districts in southern New Mexico to participate in the downlink. The museum's educators traveled to each district and presented information about the space station and its Expedition 69 crew, then worked with the students to develop the questions posed to the astronauts.

Media interested in covering the event should respond no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, May 29 to Cathy Harper at: [email protected] or 575-437-2840 x.41153.

For more than 22 years, astronauts have continuously lived and worked aboard the space station, testing technologies, performing science, and developing the skills needed to explore farther from Earth. Astronauts living in space aboard the orbiting laboratory communicate with NASA's Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day through the Space Communications and Navigation (SCaN) Near Space Network.

Important research and technology investigations aboard the International Space Station benefit people on Earth and set the groundwork for future exploration. As part of Artemis, NASA will send astronauts to the Moon to prepare for future human exploration of Mars. Inspiring the next generation of explorers – the Artemis Generation – ensures America will continue to lead in space exploration and discovery.

See videos and lesson plans highlighting research on the International Space Station at:

https://www.nasa.gov/stemonstation

SOURCE NASA

Also from this source

NASA, Department of Education Partnership Strengthens STEM Education

NASA, Rocket Lab Announce Coverage for Second TROPICS Launch

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.