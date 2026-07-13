New Mexico Tourism Department and Chex Mix Hit the Road Together with Limited-Edition Route 66 Packaging and Sweepstakes

New Mexico-themed Chex Mix packaging and road trip sweepstakes celebrate the Route 66 Centennial for the historic 2026 milestone

SANTA FE, N.M., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Mexico Tourism Department, New Mexico Magazine, and Chex Mix are teaming up to celebrate the upcoming Route 66 Centennial with a special collaboration featuring limited-edition Chex Mix BOLD packaging and a New Mexico Route 66 road trip sweepstakes.

Specially designed New Mexico-themed packaging of Chex Mix BOLD has rolled out in convenience stores across the United States, accompanied by Route 66-inspired point-of-sale displays and signage celebrating New Mexico's legendary stretch of the Mother Road.

Credit: General Mills

The collaboration commemorates the 100th anniversary of Route 66, which will officially be recognized on November 11, 2026. Bringing together Chex Mix and the New Mexico Tourism Department, the partnership celebrates the spirit of the American road trip while blending nostalgia and discovery along New Mexico's vibrant stretch of the Mother Road.

Stretching more than 460 miles across New Mexico, Route 66 features reimagined vintage motels, Indigenous cultural destinations, classic diners, and iconic roadside attractions in neon sign-lit communities such as Gallup, Albuquerque, Santa Fe, and Tucumcari. With the longest continuous urban stretch of Route 66 in the country, New Mexico serves as a centerpiece of the nation's centennial celebrations and ongoing revitalization efforts along the historic route.

"As travelers gear up for the Route 66 Centennial, this collaboration captures the spirit of the ultimate American road trip," said Acting Tourism Secretary Lancing Adams. "Whether you're cruising past neon signs in Tucumcari, discovering public art in Albuquerque, stopping for a green chile cheeseburger in Laguna Pueblo, or experiencing Indigenous culture in Gallup, New Mexico's stretch of Route 66 offers an unforgettable journey - and Chex Mix is the perfect road trip companion along the way."

To further celebrate the partnership, New Mexico Magazine - the original state magazine publication since 1923 - is partnering on the "Chex Mix™ Hits the Road in New Mexico" sweepstakes, offering travelers the chance to win a curated Route 66 adventure for two.

The grand prize includes:

Five nights of hotel accommodations across Gallup, Albuquerque, Santa Fe, and Tucumcari

A VIP experience at Acoma Pueblo Sky City

Passes from the Museum Foundation of New Mexico

A $1,000 airline gift card

Mid-size rental car for the duration of the trip

Participating hospitality and cultural partners include Hotel El Rancho, El Vado Motel, La Fonda on the Plaza, Roadrunner Lodge, and Sky City Cultural Center & Haak'u Museum.

"Route 66 has long represented discovery, exploration and the beauty of the open road, while Chex Mix BOLD delivers the flavor that ensures all your senses are engaged as you take it in," said Oliver Perez, Business Unit Director for Salty Snacks at General Mills "We're excited to partner on a sweepstakes that inspires travelers to experience the stories, flavor, and landscapes that make New Mexico such an iconic road trip destination."

The limited-edition packaging and sweepstakes are part of New Mexico's broader statewide celebration of the Route 66 Centennial in 2026, which includes festivals, public art installations, restored neon signage, new visitor experiences, and cultural programming across the state.

To participate, visit the stores below in your area:

7-Eleven: California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington

California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington Allsup's: New Mexico, Texas, and Oklahoma

New Mexico, Texas, and Oklahoma Casey's General Store: Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and South Dakota

Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and South Dakota Circle K: Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, and South Carolina

Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, and South Carolina Couche-Tarde: Alaska, Maine, Montana, North Carolina, and New Hampshire

Alaska, Maine, Montana, North Carolina, and New Hampshire Cumberland Farms: Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Vermont

Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Vermont Speedway: Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Mexico, Ohio, Tennessee, and Wisconsin

Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Mexico, Ohio, Tennessee, and Wisconsin Additional convenience stores in Delaware, Idaho, Hawaii, West Virginia, and Wyoming

To enter the sweepstakes, visit: nmmag.us/sweepstakes.

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C., age 21+ with a valid U.S. driver's license. Void outside the 50 U.S./D.C. and where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts at 12:00:01 AM ET on 06/01/26; ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 08/31/26. Limit 1 entry per person. Odds of winning the Grand Prize depend on the number of entries received. For full Official Rules, visit www.newmexicomagazine.org/chexmixhitstheroad Sponsor: New Mexico Magazine, a division of New Mexico Tourism Department, 495 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87501

About New Mexico Tourism Department: The New Mexico Tourism Department developed the New Mexico True brand in 2012 to position the "Land of Enchantment" as a premier destination for leisure travel. Built upon the idea that a trip to New Mexico is an "adventure steeped in culture," the award-winning New Mexico True brand is the platform for unified messaging through advertising, media relations, sponsorship, trade, and other strategic initiatives, altogether serving more than 50 communities and 500 businesses across the state's six regions. For more information, visit www.NewMexico.org.

About General Mills:

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to boldly build its brands, relentlessly innovate, unleash its scale, and stand for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names like Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Totino's, Annie's, Wanchai Ferry and more. General Mills generated fiscal 2025 net sales of U.S. $19 billion. In addition, the company's share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1 billion. For more information, visit www.generalmills.com.

About New Mexico Magazine: Since 1923, New Mexico Magazine has inspired authentic experiences with the state's multicultural heritage, arts, food, environment, and diverse communities. The award-winning publication is the longest-tenured state magazine in the United States. For more information, visit www.newmexicomagazine.org.

Link to Photos: HERE

Credit: General Mills

SOURCE New Mexico Tourism Department