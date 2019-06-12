New Mexico United Celebrates Partnership With Ticketing Platform

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of a thrilling season, New Mexico United's partnership with HoldMyTicket has proven instrumental in ensuring a top-notch purchasing experience for fans.

Many professional teams use other ticketing solutions, but New Mexico United has chosen to partner with homegrown industries whenever possible. Founded in Albuquerque, HoldMyTicket is a natural fit.

"New Mexico United is very fortunate to have HoldMyTicket in Albuquerque. We looked at several other ticketing platforms, but to work with a local company that could customize a solution appealed to us on a number of levels," said New Mexico United Owner and CEO Peter Trevisani. "The entire HoldMyTicket team stepped up to create a solution for professional teams across the country. HoldMyTicket is a fantastic example of a local company that is thriving against global competition."

HoldMyTicket welcomed the challenge of partnering with the state's new professional soccer team - whose ticketing needs were different from any client they had previously worked with. A robust ticketing platform which allows for season, half-season and single tickets was built and quickly integrated into New Mexico United's existing site. These new features - combined with HoldMyTicket's 24/7 personal customer support - has given fans an unparalleled experience.

"Providing the best experience is what drives us every day, whether you're managing an event or simply looking to purchase a ticket - we want to make an impact on that experience," said HoldMyTicket CEO Wes Edling. "Our partnership with New Mexico United has been very exciting. Being able to branch out into the sports industry and creating a seamless user experience for thousands of people is something we're proud of."

About New Mexico United

New Mexico United, New Mexico's first professional soccer franchise and part of the USL Championship, brings the most popular sport in the world home to the Land of Enchantment. Fueled by a passion for community, New Mexico United's promise is to provide a platform that brings New Mexicans together for a unique sporting experience, celebrating the unity and excitement inherent in world-class soccer. www.newmexicoutd.com

About HoldMyTicket

HoldMyTicket is an event management and ticketing company headquartered in New Mexico. For decades, HoldMyTicket has helped venues, promoters, casinos, sports teams, and enterprises' nationwide sell millions of tickets online. sell.holdmyticket.com

