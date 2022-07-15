New Mexico US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran or Person in New Mexico Who Now Has Lung Cancer and Who Prior to 1982 Had Significant Exposure to Asbestos in The Navy or At Work to Call the Law Firm of Danziger & De Llano-Compensation May Exceed $100,000

SANTA FE, N.M., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Mexico US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is urging the family of a Navy Veteran or person anywhere in New Mexico to call the remarkable legal team at Danziger & De Llano at 800-864-4000 if they have just been diagnosed with lung cancer and if before 1982 they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy or their workplace. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 if the individual with lung cancer can recall the specifics of how they were exposed to asbestos in the navy or at work. https://meso.dandell.com

The New Mexico US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate's free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Albuquerque, Las Cruses, Rio Rancho, Enchanted Hills, Santa Fe, Roswell, Clovis or anywhere in New Mexico.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in New Mexico include US Navy Veterans, civilian workers at one of New Mexico's air force bases, workers at one of New Mexico's dozen-plus power plants, oil refinery workers, civilian employees of the Defense Department, manufacturing, or industrial workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. https://meso.dandell.com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, asbestos exposure lung cancer can happen in any state including California, New York, Texas, Florida, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Wyoming, Utah, Montana, Idaho, Arizona, Washington, Oregon, or Alaska.

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.

