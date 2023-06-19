New Mexico Woman Files Lawsuit Against Polaris Alleging Defective Vehicle Led to Amputation

News provided by

Singleton Schreiber

19 Jun, 2023, 15:17 ET

SANDAVOL, N.M., June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A New Mexico woman alleges Polaris Industries knowingly sold her a defective vehicle which rolled over, causing serious injuries including a finger amputation, according to a lawsuit filed by Singleton Schreiber.

Shayna Olson, a resident of Sandoval, N.M., purchased a 2020 Polaris RZR XP 4 Turbo S ("Polaris RZR") not knowing the dangerous history of Polaris vehicles. According to the complaint, she was a passenger in a Polaris RZR with her husband driving and her two children in the rear seats. The entire family were wearing safety gear and strapped into the vehicle by a five-point harness.

While at slow speeds, her husband attempted to turn, causing the vehicle to roll over unexpectedly. Shayna instinctively put her hand out to brace for impact, resulting in her ring and pinky fingers being trapped and crushed. While her husband and children thankfully did not suffer serious physical injuries, Shayna required immediate surgical intervention to re-attach her fingers. 

Both of her fingers had to be reattached and her severely damaged pinky was left on the hand to "die" in order for doctors to be able to amputate it.

"This is one of roughly 200 cases of Polaris vehicles rolling over at low speed causing serious harm," said attorney Brett Schreiber. "Polaris' executives and engineers have known about these defects for more than a decade and a half and done nothing. Because of their willful indifference to safety, my client suffered a life-altering injury."

According to the complaint, since 2007 more than 200 people have suffered similar injuries due to driving or riding in a Polaris RZR. The complaint also alleges Polaris did not conduct adequate testing of the RZR, instead has developed a policy of blaming the injured individuals for their defective vehicles.

"Shayna's life will never be the same, and her monetary losses due to this accident are substantial," Mr. Schreiber added. "Worse, she isn't the first, the fiftieth or even the hundredth victim of Polaris' defective vehicles. The company has injured hundreds and continues to sell these dangerous vehicles to this day."

The case Shayna Olson v. Polaris industries, Inc., Sandoval Superior Court, Case No. D-1329-CV-2023-00854.

About Singleton Schreiber
With over 200 employees and offices throughout the western United States, Singleton Schreiber has represented more than 12,000 victims of utility fires and has recovered approximately $2 billion in settlements and verdicts for its clients. The firm currently represents thousands of victims of the numerous fires in California, New Mexico, and Oregon. The firm's dedication to obtaining justice for those impacted by toxic conditions and environmental hazards sets it apart from the competition. The firm is also a premier personal injury firm, obtaining top results for clients, including more than $100 million in verdicts in 2022.

SOURCE Singleton Schreiber

Also from this source

Roosevelt County Water Coop Sues 3M, DuPont, Raytheon, Several Others Over PFAS Contamination

Singleton Schreiber: Tesla Data Breach Exposes Serious Safety Hazards

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.