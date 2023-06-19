New Mexico Woman Files Lawsuit Against Polaris Alleging Defective Vehicle Led to Amputation

SANDAVOL, N.M., June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A New Mexico woman alleges Polaris Industries knowingly sold her a defective vehicle which rolled over, causing serious injuries including a finger amputation, according to a lawsuit filed by Singleton Schreiber.

Shayna Olson, a resident of Sandoval, N.M., purchased a 2020 Polaris RZR XP 4 Turbo S ("Polaris RZR") not knowing the dangerous history of Polaris vehicles. According to the complaint, she was a passenger in a Polaris RZR with her husband driving and her two children in the rear seats. The entire family were wearing safety gear and strapped into the vehicle by a five-point harness.

While at slow speeds, her husband attempted to turn, causing the vehicle to roll over unexpectedly. Shayna instinctively put her hand out to brace for impact, resulting in her ring and pinky fingers being trapped and crushed. While her husband and children thankfully did not suffer serious physical injuries, Shayna required immediate surgical intervention to re-attach her fingers.

Both of her fingers had to be reattached and her severely damaged pinky was left on the hand to "die" in order for doctors to be able to amputate it.

"This is one of roughly 200 cases of Polaris vehicles rolling over at low speed causing serious harm," said attorney Brett Schreiber. "Polaris' executives and engineers have known about these defects for more than a decade and a half and done nothing. Because of their willful indifference to safety, my client suffered a life-altering injury."

According to the complaint, since 2007 more than 200 people have suffered similar injuries due to driving or riding in a Polaris RZR. The complaint also alleges Polaris did not conduct adequate testing of the RZR, instead has developed a policy of blaming the injured individuals for their defective vehicles.

"Shayna's life will never be the same, and her monetary losses due to this accident are substantial," Mr. Schreiber added. "Worse, she isn't the first, the fiftieth or even the hundredth victim of Polaris' defective vehicles. The company has injured hundreds and continues to sell these dangerous vehicles to this day."

The case Shayna Olson v. Polaris industries, Inc., Sandoval Superior Court, Case No. D-1329-CV-2023-00854.

About Singleton Schreiber

About Singleton Schreiber

