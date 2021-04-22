New Mexico's Gallup-McKinley County Schools Commits to Major Social-Emotional Robotics & Curriculum Program

"We are excited to include Milo and friends in our robust support system for students on the Autism Spectrum, as well as looking for opportunities to expand the use of this technology in the promotion of classrooms that reflect Universal Design for Learning principles and practices," commented John Overheim, Director of Services for Exceptional Students at Gallup-McKinley.

The social-emotional learning program assists special educators in teaching students with developmental differences social skills needed for emotional regulation, conversations, and other social scenarios.

"Working with GMCS is amazing because we get to see the impact when educators commit to system-wide innovation," commented Richard Margolin, RoboKind's Founder and CTO. "Thousands of students, led by their teachers, can now more effectively master social-emotional skills and meet IEP goals."

Many research initiatives already leveraged the program to better understand the impact of assistive technology and evidence-based curriculum goal progression.

In one example , Dr. Shelley Margow used Quantitative Electroencephalo-graph (QEEG) to map the cognitive function of her patients' brain waves before and after working with [the program]. She stated, "After three months of working with Milo, my students' mental maps showed a huge change in how their brains received and processed information. This correlated with the changes in the ASD learner's overall behavior."

Another study , by South Carolina's Department of Education, found that ninety percent (90%) of students demonstrated mastery resulting in observable generalizing, transference to human-to-human interaction.

"We are looking forward to the implementation and interaction with Milo, Carver, Veda, and Jemi," John concluded.

RoboKind ( www.robokind.com ) is an education technology and robotics company that develops robotics and evidence-based, social-emotional instructional curriculum for autistic students. Endorsed by the Council of Administrators of Special Education (CASE), RoboKind works with PK-12 institutions that help educators break down barriers of growth and improve outcomes for students with developmental differences.

