New Mexico's Top Youth Volunteers Of 2020 Selected By National Program

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, now in its 25 th year, is conducted by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP).

These are New Mexico's top youth volunteers of 2020:

High School State Honoree: Makayla Gates

Nominated by Valencia High School

Makayla, a senior at Valencia High School, has taken a leading role in her community and state in advocating for computer technology access for rural, low-income and non-English-speaking students, and in training teachers and students to use computers. Makayla, who lives in a rural community and attends a school 11 miles from town, struggled with schoolwork that increasingly required computers or smart phones, and realized that many other students faced the same predicament. "I watched too many very bright students like myself failing classes and unable to keep up with work that is difficult, if not impossible, to complete without access to computer technology," she said.

Makayla began writing letters and personally contacting public officials and local organizations to lobby for technology funding, made presentations about her concerns, and eventually met with two different governors. When her school learned it would receive free Apple laptops, she became a certified Apple Teacher and volunteered to train teachers, administrators and students on the new computers. Makayla also has been appointed by Governor Lujan Grisham to a state computer science education task force, which will enable her to continue advocating for technology education and implementation, and to visit schools across New Mexico to assess needs and devise plans. "Computer and internet competency are essential 21st-century skills," she said, emphasizing that it's critical to help students who are "risking their futures, through no fault of their own, just because they are poor and have little or no access or training in computer technology."

Middle Level State Honoree: Sheree Anderson

Nominated by Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails

Sheree, an eighth-grader at Roy Municipal School, created a business card to raise awareness of and prevent animal testing that highlight shampoo and conditioner products that are not tested on animals, and distributed 600 copies throughout her community to educate others about this particular form of animal abuse. "I am very passionate about animals," said Sheree, who has ridden horses since she was 3 years old and owns several dogs and a guinea pig. When she discovered that some shampoo and conditioner manufacturers were testing their products on the eyes of bunnies, she resolved to spread the word.



Sheree spent hours on the internet researching shampoos and conditioners that were not tested on animals, then visited local stores to assess their availability. She compiled a list of acceptable products, recruited a sponsor, printed her list on 600 cards, and began distributing her "pockets of knowledge" to family members, friends, fellow Girl Scouts, animal shelters, veterinarians, health food stores and elsewhere in her community. Many of the recipients expressed their love of animals, were shocked to learn about their use in product testing, and vowed to purchase other products from now on, she said. Sheree plans to continue her focus on saving animals from abuse as she pursues her Girl Scout Gold Award. "I feel that I have a voice in protecting animals, and will continue to teach about animal abuse," said Sheree.

Distinguished Finalists

The program judges also recognized two other New Mexico students as Distinguished Finalists for their impressive community service activities. Each will receive an engraved bronze medallion.

These are New Mexico's Distinguished Finalists for 2020:

Veronica Garcia, 18, of Artesia, New Mexico, a senior at Artesia High School, has organized a food drive with her Girl Scout troop for the last five years, collecting and distributing Thanksgiving meals for families in the community. Inspired by her father, who benefited from a similar program as a child, Veronica partnered with local business, churches and social services to assemble and deliver 20 Thanksgiving baskets in 2019.

Katherine Smith, 16, of Los Lunas, New Mexico, a sophomore at St. Pius X High School, volunteers at Locker #505, a nonprofit organization that gives clothing to children in need; along with serving as a junior board member, she has collected more than 600 pairs of shoes and continually helps fundraise, organize events and solicit donations from businesses. Katherine is also organizing "30 Ways in 30 Days," an initiative that will help students at her school explore different ways to volunteer in the local community.

"In our 25th year of honoring young volunteers, we are as inspired as ever by the work students are doing to address the needs of a changing world," said Charles Lowrey, chairman and CEO of Prudential Financial, Inc. "We hope that their resolve, their initiative and their perspectives on society's challenges move others to consider how they can make a difference, too."

"Middle level and high school students are doing remarkable things to shape the future of their communities through volunteer service. They inspire all students and schools to drive learning with real-world challenges," said JoAnn Bartoletti, executive director of NASSP. "Congratulations to each of the 2020 honorees – it's an honor to celebrate your commitment to creating positive change."

About The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards represents the United States' largest youth recognition program based solely on volunteer service. All public and private middle level and high schools in the country, as well as all Girl Scout councils, county 4-H organizations, American Red Cross chapters, YMCAs and Points of Light Global Network members, were eligible to select a student or member for a local Prudential Spirit of Community Award. These Local Honorees were then reviewed by an independent judging panel, which selected State Honorees and Distinguished Finalists based on criteria including personal initiative, effort, impact and personal growth.

While in Washington, D.C., the 102 State Honorees – one middle level and one high school student from each state and the District of Columbia – will tour the capital's landmarks, meet top youth volunteers from other parts of the world, attend a gala awards ceremony at the Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History, and visit their congressional representatives on Capitol Hill. On May 4, 10 of the State Honorees – five middle level and five high school students – will be named America's top youth volunteers of 2020. These National Honorees will receive additional $5,000 scholarships, gold medallions, crystal trophies and $5,000 grants from Prudential for nonprofit charitable organizations of their choice.

Since the program began in 1995, more than 130,000 young volunteers have been honored at the local, state and national level. The program also is conducted by Prudential subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Ireland, India, China and Brazil. In addition to granting its own awards, The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program also distributes President's Volunteer Service Awards to qualifying Local Honorees.

For information on all of this year's Prudential Spirit of Community State Honorees and Distinguished Finalists, visit http://spirit.prudential.com or www.nassp.org/spirit.

