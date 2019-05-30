New MGMA Research Finds Physician Compensation on the Rise

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) released its annual Provider Compensation and Production Report, the most comprehensive view of provider compensation in the United States, representing data from more than 147,000 physicians and non-physician providers in over 5,500 organizations. More than 10,000 medical practices and physicians currently utilize this data to analyze compensation and market trends.

The MGMA data reveals that median compensation for established providers increased from the report published in 2018 in most specialties. Overall, primary care physicians experienced a 3.4% increase from 2017 to 2018, specialty physicians had a 4.4% increase and advance practice providers had a 2.9% increase. Over the last five years, total compensation among all providers has increased at a rate of 7% to 11%.

"These compensation specifics allow medical practices to remain competitive and informed on the ever-evolving trends that continue to occur in the healthcare industry," said Halee Fischer-Wright, MD, MMM, FAAP, FACMPE, president and chief executive officer at MGMA. "The increases we are seeing are driven not only by supply and demand but also by an increase in productivity. Practices are staying ahead of the curve by monitoring these trends and in this case, offering higher wages and more incentives to attract and retain the talent they need."

While the healthcare industry is faced with a shortage of physicians, demand continues to rise, likely resulting in changes in compensation for new hires. In this time of shortage, practices recruiting new doctors are offering more salary, in addition to other incentives, particularly in specialties where there may be a shortage. This report found steady increases in the median guaranteed compensation for newly-hired providers between 2017 and 2018. Guaranteed compensation for newly-hired emergency medicine, cardiology and urology physicians grew 40.43% ($207,360 to $291,194), 21.25% ($400,000 to $485,000) and 20% ($312,500 to $375,000), respectively. Compensation for non-physician providers grew as well, with physician assistants growing 10.35% and nurse practitioners increasing 4%.

Among the report's key findings:

The most sizable increases in total compensation for established providers between 2017 and 2018 include the following medical specialties: diagnostic radiology, general obstetrics and gynecology, neurological surgery, noninvasive cardiology and neurology.

The Midwest and Southern regions of the U.S. report the largest compensation for physicians in 2018 and the Eastern region reports the lowest compensation rates for physicians.

MGMA Report Methodology

The 2019 MGMA Compensation and Production Report represents comparative data from over 147,000 providers in over 5,500 organizations. The report is based on a voluntary response by MGMA member and nonmember practices. On January 7, 2019, MGMA opened the 2019 Compensation and Production Survey collecting data on physician and non-physician provider compensation and productivity during 2018. Email invitations were sent to eligible participants across a variety of audiences including private practices, hospitals, integrated delivery systems, universities and academic departments. All responses to the questionnaires were collected online and underwent rigorous evaluation and inspection. The collected data is reported online in the 2019 MGMA DataDive Provider Compensation. Information from MGMA surveys are published in MGMA DataDive.

About MGMA

Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) is the premier association for professionals who lead medical practice. Since 1926, through data, people, insights, and advocacy, MGMA empowers medical group practices to innovate and create meaningful change in healthcare. With a membership of more than 45,000 medical practice administrators, executives, and leaders, MGMA represents more than 12,500 organizations of all sizes, types, structures and specialties that deliver almost half of the healthcare in the United States. www.mgma.com

Media Contact:

Hollon Kohtz, Assistant Director of Public Relations

hkohtz@mgma.com

877.275.6462 x1209

317.847.5658 (Cell)

SOURCE Medical Group Management Association (MGMA)

Related Links

http://www.mgma.com

