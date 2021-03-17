New MICHELIN BMX Racing Line Tires

"Using rubber compounds sourced from Michelin competition road bike tires, the MICHELIN Pilot SX tire features a tread pattern intended for racing on soft tracks or in cooler temperatures," said Jennifer Toby, bicycle key account manager for Michelin North America. "The MICHELIN Pilot SX Slick tire includes a distinct and shallow tread pattern suitable for racing on hard tracks or in warmer temperatures."

The MICHELIN Pilot SX Slick tire weighs 300 grams and features central tread and side blocks to help maintain momentum. The MICHELIN Pilot SX tire, which weighs 330 grams, was designed for extra grip while cornering, particularly on hard-packed or dusty terrain.

While all Michelin Tubeless Ready (TLR) bicycle tires can be used with inner tubes, the BMX Racing Line is TLR to reduce weight and improve rolling efficiency. Both models feature a robust three-layer 60 TPI casing to reduce damage, improve durability and accommodate tire pressures of up to five bars.

Beginning in April, the MICHELIN Pilot SX tire and the MICHELIN Pilot SX Slick tire will be available in 20x1.70 fitments.

