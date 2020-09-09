New Michelin® Safety Footwear Available Online and At Select Retailers

"MICHELIN safety footwear provides superior traction, reliable slip resistance and maximum comfort in everyday work and lifestyle activities," said Tom Jupena, director of lifestyle products for Michelin North America. "Michelin's new line of footwear was designed for multiple industries, including construction, food service, waste management, mining and manufacturing."

The new footwear, available at retailers and online, includes the new Latitude Tour collection and four new styles from the HydroEdge collection.

Latitude Tour footwear features a breathable mesh upper, a removable Orthoframe insole with memory foam and the oil- and slip-resistant rubber outsole featuring the Michelin® Latitude Tour tire tread pattern.

Available styles include two low-cut athletic styles and a high-top athletic style. Style MIC0002 meets the ASTM F2413 static dissipative standard, and styles MIC0003 and MIC0004 meet the ASTM F2413 electrical hazard standard. All three styles feature an ASTM F2413 standard alloy protective toe.

New HydroEdge styles feature full-grain leather uppers with waterproof protection and a non-marking, oil- and slip-resistant rubber outsole modeled after the Michelin HydroEdge tire tread pattern.

Styles include two 6-inch hikers, a Chelsea and 11-inch pull-on. The black hiker (MIC0005) and the 11-inch pull-on feature the Anti-Impact FLX internal metatarsal guard, which meets the ASTM F2413 protective classification. The brown hiker and Chelsea include an ASTM F2413 standard puncture resistant plate. All four styles offer a rubber-lined comfort safety toe.

Suggested retail prices on the Latitude Tour styles range from $125-$135, while retail prices on the HydroEdge styles range from $160-188.

"MICHELIN safety footwear offers high-performance technical outsoles inspired by a century of innovation," said Melissa Lewis, marketing manager for Georgia Boot. "The new MICHELIN work boots are a perfect addition for our retailers, and we are also excited to be able to offer them directly to customers through our website."

The MICHELIN brand of safety footwear is licensed to Rocky Brands, Inc., a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well-recognized brand names including Rocky®, Georgia Boot®, Durango® and Lehigh®. For more information, visit www.RockyBrands.com.

About Michelin

Michelin, the leading mobility company, is dedicated to enhancing its clients' mobility, sustainably; designing and distributing the most suitable tires, services and solutions for its clients' needs; providing digital services, maps and guides to help enrich trips and travels and make them unique experiences; and developing high-technology materials that serve a variety of industries. Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Michelin North America (www.michelinman.com) has more than 21,400 employees and operates 19 major manufacturing plants.

