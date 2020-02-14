New Micro-Cation Menu Offering 3-Night Curated Vacations at Velas Resorts

News provided by

Velas Resorts

Feb 14, 2020, 07:30 ET

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing the demand for shorter, more concentrated experiences in the travel industry, Velas Resorts in Mexico is rolling out a new Micro-Cation Menu. The menu offers travelers themed three-night vacations with curated itineraries that cater to food, wellness, culture, adventure and more. Born in 2019, a micro-cation, described as a leisure trip lasting four days or less, was taken by 57 percent of Americans according to the Allianz Global Assistance.

The Bacal Massage uses one of the Mayan’s most sacred plants – corn.
The Bacal Massage uses one of the Mayan’s most sacred plants – corn.

Culture: At Grand Velas Riviera Maya, travelers are immersed in ancient Mayan culture. Along with accommodation in the jungle ambiance, the trip features a shaman experience, Mayan cuisine, and corncob massage.

Casa Velas' highlights Puerto Vallarta's picturesque landscape and rich heritage, with inclusions such as a private tour to San Sebastian del Oeste, a colonial Mexican town in Jalisco with charming architecture and cobblestone streets. Also included is a traditional Mexican cooking class and a tequila tasting.  

Wellness: Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit's micro-cation caters to every traveler's self-care needs. Included in the trip is a life-coaching session based on ancestral healing techniques with the resort's onsite shaman, Antigravity Yoga, AquaForza, aromatherapy workshop and Mole Massage.

Culinary: Grand Velas Los Cabos cultivated the ultimate culinary adventure for die-hard foodies which includes:

  • a helicopter tour to the Arch, Cabo's famous landmark, then on to scenic coastal town Migrino with a gourmet picnic waiting upon arrival;
  • special dinner at Cocina de Autor, helmed by a two Michelin star chef;
  • Tequila Tasting; and
  • dinner on the beach.

Romance: At sister boutique hotel Mar Del Cabo, a romantic weekend getaway awaits with an Oceanfront Suite, romantic dinner on the beach, and sunset tour.

Adventure: Families looking for adventure can head to Velas Vallarta in Puerto Vallarta for a sea safari or extreme adventure tour.

The all-inclusive micro-cations start $5,179 at Grand Velas Riviera Maya, $3,141 at Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, $5,145 at Grand Velas Los Cabos, $1,380 at Casa Velas, $804 at Velas Vallarta. All-inclusive rates are person in double occupancy. The micro-cation for two people at Mar del Cabo costs $1,534 and is only available Thursday – Sunday. For reservations or more information, call 1-888-407-4869 or visit https://www.velasresorts.com.

SOURCE Velas Resorts

Related Links

https://www.velasresorts.com

You just read:

New Micro-Cation Menu Offering 3-Night Curated Vacations at Velas Resorts

News provided by

Velas Resorts

Feb 14, 2020, 07:30 ET