New Micro-Cation Menu Offering 3-Night Curated Vacations at Velas Resorts

Culture: At Grand Velas Riviera Maya, travelers are immersed in ancient Mayan culture. Along with accommodation in the jungle ambiance, the trip features a shaman experience, Mayan cuisine, and corncob massage.

Casa Velas' highlights Puerto Vallarta's picturesque landscape and rich heritage, with inclusions such as a private tour to San Sebastian del Oeste, a colonial Mexican town in Jalisco with charming architecture and cobblestone streets. Also included is a traditional Mexican cooking class and a tequila tasting.

Wellness: Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit's micro-cation caters to every traveler's self-care needs. Included in the trip is a life-coaching session based on ancestral healing techniques with the resort's onsite shaman, Antigravity Yoga, AquaForza, aromatherapy workshop and Mole Massage.

Culinary: Grand Velas Los Cabos cultivated the ultimate culinary adventure for die-hard foodies which includes:

a helicopter tour to the Arch, Cabo's famous landmark, then on to scenic coastal town Migrino with a gourmet picnic waiting upon arrival;

special dinner at Cocina de Autor, helmed by a two Michelin star chef;

Tequila Tasting; and

dinner on the beach.

Romance: At sister boutique hotel Mar Del Cabo, a romantic weekend getaway awaits with an Oceanfront Suite, romantic dinner on the beach, and sunset tour.

Adventure: Families looking for adventure can head to Velas Vallarta in Puerto Vallarta for a sea safari or extreme adventure tour.

The all-inclusive micro-cations start $5,179 at Grand Velas Riviera Maya, $3,141 at Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, $5,145 at Grand Velas Los Cabos, $1,380 at Casa Velas, $804 at Velas Vallarta. All-inclusive rates are person in double occupancy. The micro-cation for two people at Mar del Cabo costs $1,534 and is only available Thursday – Sunday. For reservations or more information, call 1-888-407-4869 or visit https://www.velasresorts.com.

