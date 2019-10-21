New microPEM® ClampDisk™ Fastener Offers Innovative Alternative to Traditional Automotive & Consumer Electronics Assemblies

DANBORO, Pa., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global industry leader PennEngineering has announced the launch of the new microPEM® ClampDisk™ Press-on Fastener.

Designed as a unique alternative in assemblies for the automotive electronics and consumer electronics markets, the ClampDisk™ micro fastener delivers a fast, simple way to achieve sheet-to-sheet clamped attachment while replacing the use of standard screws, nuts, and adhesives.

This innovative technology reduces the risk of installation issues that are often experienced during the assembly process when traditional fasteners are used. The most common challenges that can be eliminated or reduced by using ClampDisk™ include over installation, cross-threading, stripped screw heads, broken screws, and damaged product.

More about the microPEM®ClampDisk™ Press-on Fastener:

Ideal for micro/targeted applications in automotive electronics and consumer electronics assemblies:

First micro fastener of its kind on the market at this size/shape

Installs onto a pin or cast post

Used for sheet-to-sheet attachment

Part provides a clamping load from the flexing of its downward facing flanges located along part's perimeter

Can be used to replace a number of welded screw, nut, or adhesive assemblies

Can be easily removed with a sharp-edged tool

Compatible with multiple materials

Rapid, easy installation – axial installation force

Tamper-resistant design

View an animated demo of the ClampDisk™ product here .

About PennEngineering

Since 1942, PennEngineering has enjoyed a sustained reputation as the global leader in the fastening industry. The company's leading brand, PEM® and microPEM® fasteners are considered the premier product in the thin sheet fastening industry, while 6 additional respected brands support our expansive capabilities:; Haeger® hardware insertion machines; PROFIL®specialty fasteners; ATLAS® brand rivet nuts; PennAuto™ high-strength fastener solutions; SI® brand inserts and Heyco® molded and stamped products.

PennEngineering's steadfast commitment to engineering expertise and global innovation ensures that we continue to grow our portfolio with technologies and solutions that allow our customers to not only keep pace with marketplace challenges – but exceed them.

