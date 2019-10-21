New microPEM® ClampDisk™ Fastener Offers Innovative Alternative to Traditional Automotive & Consumer Electronics Assemblies
Oct 21, 2019, 07:00 ET
DANBORO, Pa., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global industry leader PennEngineering has announced the launch of the new microPEM® ClampDisk™ Press-on Fastener.
Designed as a unique alternative in assemblies for the automotive electronics and consumer electronics markets, the ClampDisk™ micro fastener delivers a fast, simple way to achieve sheet-to-sheet clamped attachment while replacing the use of standard screws, nuts, and adhesives.
This innovative technology reduces the risk of installation issues that are often experienced during the assembly process when traditional fasteners are used. The most common challenges that can be eliminated or reduced by using ClampDisk™ include over installation, cross-threading, stripped screw heads, broken screws, and damaged product.
More about the microPEM®ClampDisk™ Press-on Fastener:
Ideal for micro/targeted applications in automotive electronics and consumer electronics assemblies:
- First micro fastener of its kind on the market at this size/shape
- Installs onto a pin or cast post
- Used for sheet-to-sheet attachment
- Part provides a clamping load from the flexing of its downward facing flanges located along part's perimeter
- Can be used to replace a number of welded screw, nut, or adhesive assemblies
- Can be easily removed with a sharp-edged tool
- Compatible with multiple materials
- Rapid, easy installation – axial installation force
- Tamper-resistant design
About PennEngineering
Since 1942, PennEngineering has enjoyed a sustained reputation as the global leader in the fastening industry. The company's leading brand, PEM® and microPEM® fasteners are considered the premier product in the thin sheet fastening industry, while 6 additional respected brands support our expansive capabilities:; Haeger® hardware insertion machines; PROFIL®specialty fasteners; ATLAS® brand rivet nuts; PennAuto™ high-strength fastener solutions; SI® brand inserts and Heyco® molded and stamped products.
PennEngineering's steadfast commitment to engineering expertise and global innovation ensures that we continue to grow our portfolio with technologies and solutions that allow our customers to not only keep pace with marketplace challenges – but exceed them.
