New Migraine Surgery Textbook by Cleveland Surgeon and Procedure Pioneer

CLEVELAND, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Beachwood-based Bahman Guyuron, M.D., authored a new textbook, "Migraine Surgery" published by Theime, an international medical and science publisher. It is the definitive guide on migraine surgery from the world's leading authority. With contributions from top neurologists and plastic surgeons, this state-of-the-art book is the only one on the market dedicated to the surgical treatment of migraines.

An estimated 11.7 percent of the U.S. population, or nearly 38 million adults and children, suffer from migraine headaches. A severe and highly debilitating type of headache, migraine is the third most common and eighth most disabling disease in the world.

Migraine Facts: *

Half of migraine sufferers have their first attack before the age of 12 years old

The average age of onset of migraine is 7.2 for boys and 10.9 for girls

Women are three times more likely than men to suffer from migraine

Only about 4% of people who seek treatment for migraine consult headache and pain specialists

"Migraine Surgery" by world-renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Guyuron reflects significant knowledge gleaned from 17 years of migraine research, pioneering development of nerve decompression surgery, and 2,500 migraine surgery procedures.

In 2000, Dr. Guyuron pioneered the surgical treatment of migraines through a procedure called nerve decompression surgery. As the leading authority on migraine surgery and one of the best plastic surgeons in Ohio and internationally, Dr. Guyuron now trains other plastic surgeons to use his surgical techniques, which have provided numerous patients lasting relief.

To order the textbook, visit: https://www.thieme.com/books-main/neurosurgery/product/4858-migraine-surgery.

*Neurology Times, 2015

About Zeeba Clinic

Zeeba Clinic is an international plastic surgery practice and medical skincare facility founded by world-renowned Bahman Guyuron, MD. For more than 35 years, Zeeba Clinic has helped patients maintain a significantly youthful appearance. Recognized internationally by his peers and patients as one of the best plastic surgeons in America, Dr. Guyuron is certified by the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Plastic Surgery. He is the Teacher's Teacher with more than 250 published medical articles, 60 book chapters on plastic surgery and more than 1,200 presentations and lectures in 27 countries. To learn more, visit: https://drbahmanguyuron.com/.

Contact: Joe Mosbrook, (216) 375-2141, mosbrook@acclaimllc.com

SOURCE Bahman Guyuron, M.D.

Related Links

http://www.drbahmanguyuron.com

