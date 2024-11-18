NEW MILLIONAIRE IN NEW MEXICO THANKS TO OHKAY HOTEL CASINO!

OHKAY OWINGEH, N.M., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Excitement is in the air at Ohkay Hotel Casino! A woman from Taos County became the newest millionaire in New Mexico on Saturday night after hitting an incredible jackpot while playing the popular Buffalo Wild Extreme slot machine.

With a modest bet of just $3.75, the lucky guest struck a wide area progressive jackpot worth an astounding $1,032,690.65, turning her evening visit into a life-changing moment in about a minute!

"We couldn't be more thrilled for our winner," said Peter Trujillo, Director of Marketing for Ohkay Hotel Casino, "This is what we love to see – guests enjoying their time and walking away with unforgettable memories, and in this case, an extraordinary jackpot!"

The Ohkay Hotel Casino continues to be a favorite destination for exciting gaming experiences in Northern New Mexico. With a wide selection of slot machines, live entertainment, and daily promotions, there's always a chance for someone to hit it big – just like this lucky Taos County resident.

