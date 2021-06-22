New Mind Body Spirit Podcast Network

AUSTIN, Texas, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mind Body Spirit.fm announces the launch of a new podcast network exclusively focused on programs in the mind, body and spirit categories. Listeners can enjoy a variety of exclusive inspirational programming for personal growth, alternative health, spiritual growth, beauty, metaphysics, mental health, and transformation. Listeners can find programs without having to search across various podcast platforms and podcasters can be found with others offering synchronistic programming.



"Angel Talk" hosted by Rachel Corpus "Beauty, Love & Transformation" hosted by Michelle Phillips

The network launched with "Angel Talk" with Rachel Corpus, "Beauty, Love and Transformation" with Michelle Phillips (whose show guests have included Panache Desai, Anita Moorjani and Agapi Stassinopoulus), "Mental Health: Hope and Recovery" with Helen Sneed and Valerie Milburn, "HEARTCAST – A Coach For Your Heart" with Ed McShane, and "Shamanic Alchemy" with Liana Xochitl Soria. Coming soon is "Second Acts" hosted by Joan Herrmann. All shows can be found at www.mindbodyspirit.fm.



"We're excited to offer podcasters a place to be found without getting lost in the ocean of thousands of other podcasts," said Diane Ray, co-founder of Mind Body Spirit.fm. Utilizing her radio background and 11+ years at Hay House Radio, Ray has experience and relationships with many thought leaders in the space.



Mind Body Spirit.fm offers podcasters a new home at no charge, in contrast to some podcasting platforms, provides a website with other content providers in similar categories and manages advertising sales for the podcasters.



"Podcasting is the fastest growing content platform in the world, but it can be difficult for podcasts to be found in this genre," said Tina Williamson, Ray's partner and co-founder in Mind Body Spirit.fm. Williamson is an ad industry executive and served as V.P. Marketing at Broadcast.com. "We offer dynamic ad insertion for advertisers and programming popular with key demographics."

About Mind Body Spirit.fm

Mind Body Spirit.fm is a new podcast network curated to host programs in the areas of personal growth, metaphysics, self-help, healing, alternative health, mental health, spiritual growth, and related areas. Listeners are invited to connect with thought leaders from around the world in their journey to expand their minds and open their hearts and minds to new ideas and lessons. Podcasters will share a platform with like-minded show hosts as well as participate in revenue sharing of advertising dollars.

Media contact:

Tina Williamson

[email protected]

(512) 560-0732

SOURCE Mind Body Spirit.fm Podcast Network

Related Links

http://www.mindbodyspirit.fm

