New MIPS CEO Sameer Wasson to Drive Company's RISC-V Market Penetration and Innovation

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MIPS , a leading developer of high- performance RISC-V compute IP, has announced embedded systems industry veteran Sameer Wasson as the company's new CEO.

Before joining MIPS, Wasson spent 18 years at Texas Instruments (TI), most recently as Vice President, Business Unit (BU) Manager, Processors, where he was responsible for the company's Processor businesses. In that role, Wasson re-established TI as a mainstream microprocessor (MPU) and microcontroller (MCU) supplier for high growth automotive and industrial markets, and established the company's footprint in embedded AI, software defined vehicles, and electrification.

As the new CEO of MIPS, Wasson will further accelerate the company's leadership in the High-Performance RISC-V market as it continues to expand its footprint in Automotive and Enterprise markets.

"With Sameer at the helm, we are excited to continue to enable customers to create innovative and transformative RISC-V designs," said Desi Banatao, Chairman of the MIPS Board of Directors. "Sameer spent more than a decade leading large businesses and engineering organizations within TI, with a proven track record of delivering long-term sustainable growth. We are confident in his ability to drive growth and deliver exceptional value to MIPS customers and partners."

"As computing requirements become more complex, companies of all sizes are looking for alternatives to meet the challenging needs of AI, machine learning and high-performance domain specific accelerated compute," Wasson said. "MIPS has been on a strong trajectory to address these challenges with its new RISC-V compute IP, and it is a privilege to lead this dynamic and agile organization into its next phase of growth."

RISC-V, which has experienced significant momentum in the last year, is an open-source instruction set architecture used to develop processors for a wide variety of applications, from embedded designs to cloud servers, and automotive applications like infotainment, connectivity, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving.

MIPS, which has worked with industry heavyweights such as Siemens , has been accelerating RISC-V innovation for a new era of heterogeneous computing, especially as chipmakers search for more flexible, scalable and faster-time-to-market solutions. Earlier this year, MIPS took top honors for its eVocore (™) P8700 Multiprocessor system, the industry's most scalable RISC-V CPU IP solution.

