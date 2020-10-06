New Mission-Driven Brand, Jenny + Evie, Delivers With Its Reimagined Postpartum Care Products for Millennial Moms

BOSTON, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenny + Evie, a mission-driven postpartum care products company, announced today the launch of their first two products, overdue upgrades from the standard-issue hospital mesh underwear and perineal irrigation bottle. Their Marvelous Mesh Postpartum Boyshort is uber-soft, stretchy, breathable, with a higher waist and longer leg and designed for multiple uses, and their Perfect Peri Bottle is an ergonomic, upside-down design for less awkward post-birth bathroom trips. Both are a pale pink, designed with the millennial mom in mind, but are committed as much to function as style, helping new moms to care for stitched, sore bodies post vaginal or C-section birth.

Jenny + Evie Logo

Frustrated that new moms are encouraged to create elaborate birth plans, perfect a swaddle, and spend hours researching strollers -- but barely spend any time on their own personal care post-birth -- moms-turned-entrepreneurs Jenny Desaulniers and Jaime Budzienski, co-founders, set out to give brand new mothers a much-needed dose of TLC. "We're trying to shift the focus over to mom a bit," the founders say. "When a baby is born, we lavish her with love, care, time, and attention. What many people don't realize is that new moms need those very same things, if not more."

Every year in the U.S., nearly 4 million babies are born. Before birth, mothers have on average 12 prenatal visits, and infants are seen at least six times by a doctor during their first year of life.

Mothers are seen but once: at their six-week postpartum check-up. Approximately 4 million mothers are often left stumbling through these first six weeks (and well beyond) -- their own self-care eclipsed by a blur of products, books, and appointments geared toward their newborn. This fundamental lack of support for moms inspired Jenny + Evie to take their brand's reach a step further and donate 5% of all profits to Postpartum Support International (PSI), an organization that increases awareness among communities about the emotional changes that women experience during pregnancy and postpartum.

"We're setting out to normalize postpartum care, one pair of better mesh underwear at a time," say Desaulniers and Budzienski. "We want mesh underwear and peri bottles to be as much in the forefront of pregnant women's minds as baby monitors and car seats. When a baby is born, so is a mom -- research shows that birth changes a woman physically, emotionally, and psychologically. And we need to do a better job as a society supporting women through this monumental identity shift. Happier moms create happier babies, which creates a happier world."

CONTACT:

Jenny + Evie

Jenny Desaulniers + Jaime Budzienski, Co-Founders

365 Boston Post Road, Suite 101

Sudbury, MA 01776

jennyandevie.com

Email: [email protected] / phone: 857-288-8474

IG: @jennyandevie

Related Images

jenny-evie.png

Jenny + Evie

Logo

SOURCE Jenny + Evie