New Mixed-Reality AAA Racing Game, Celeros, Announced to Support Real-World Social and Environmental Impact Projects

Mixed-reality, AAA game, Celeros, announced as new home of e-series racing

Crewed racing eVTOL series, AirspeederXR is the first game in Celeros

Pilot academy launched to offer people a gateway to becoming real-world pilots

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celeros, the next generation of mixed-reality games has been announced and is ready to give gamers something they have never seen before. Centred in offering a AAA racing experience as well as creating real-world professional pathways, Celeros will deliver sustainable, real-world impact via a balanced economic model that relies on investments in real-world social and environmental causes.

AirspeederXR Avatar in Celeros AirspeederXR Gameplay in Celeros

Through 'Play2Impact,' developed by media and entertainment company and Celeros creator and owner, Saltwater Games, players in Celeros will be able to compete to earn in-game digital assets which they can use in a host of ways, including investing in real-world causes. With 3.24bn active gamers around the world, Play2Impact has the potential to drive real change.

Through an official partnership with Airspeeder, the world's first crewed racing eVTOL series, AirspeederXR will be the first race series to take part in Celeros. A game brought to fruition by developers of titles such as Gran Turismo, WipEout, and Need for Speed, to ensure a dynamic and authentic racing experience.

Len Findlay, CEO of Saltwater Games, said: "We're dedicated to creating a world-leading gaming experience that combines modern and future motorsport with an innovative game economy that supports real-world environmental projects. We're using the latest technology to build a community where gamers can come together to race and learn, all while making a positive impact on our planet. With Celeros, players will be able to enjoy the excitement of competitive mixed-reality racing while also engaging in Play2Impact, a groundbreaking initiative that allows gamers and partners alike to make a real difference in the lives of millions of people."

Matt Pearson, CEO of Airspeeder, said: "Celeros will push the envelope of what is achievable when gamers come together, revolutionising impact through gameplay. The first doors into the world of Celeros are now open and we're inviting people to take part in a new pilot academy to learn more about the AirspeederXR Race Series and the vehicles they will be able to fly."

Celeros is set in the near future at the dawn of a new golden age for humankind. It will deliver an epic multiplayer racing experience, augmented by real-world physics data from thousands of hours of flight time.

It will allow racing and flying enthusiasts the opportunity to learn, race, configure their speeder, and hone their skills with a chance to become a real pilot when Airspeeder launches its crewed racing series this year.

The release of the new Celeros website (www.celeros.gg) also marks the opening of the Celeros Academy. By enrolling in the Academy, people will learn more about how to configure their Speeders, including understanding the Collision Avoidance Systems, motors, batteries, and propellers needed to enhance the AirspeederXR racing performance.

For your chance to be one of the first to experience the Academy go to www.celeros.gg and check out Celeros on YouTube.

