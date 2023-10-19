New MLB Rules Has Led To Massive Sponsorship Uptick of more than $1.5B

Faster-paced games and heightened on-field action have resulted in over 500 new sponsors

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SponsorUnited, the leading global sports and entertainment intelligence platform tracking over 1.1 million sponsorships and endorsements for 250,000 brands, today released its MLB Marketing Partnerships Report 2023 highlighting continued growth, top trends, and new sponsorship formats for the league this year.

Key findings include:

New rules lead to more viewers, attendees, and sponsorship deals
With MLB's new rules emphasizing shorter games and more on-field action, viewership in the league's 25 core markets has exceeded that of those markets' top primetime shows by a whopping 125%. The rule changes have attracted new fans and amplified the prominence of sponsorship assets, culminating in a net increase of 135 sponsorship deals league wide over last season.

"MLB's strategic rule adjustments have not only reinvigorated the spirit of the game, but they've also bolstered its marketability," said Bob Lynch, founder and CEO of SponsorUnited. "As evident by the impressive surge in sponsorships, brands recognize the newfound energy and widespread appeal of the faster-paced, action-packed games. This transformative approach has positioned MLB as a premier platform for sponsors, uniting past traditions with future opportunities."

Brand deal volume surpasses NFL and NHL
MLB teams' sponsorship revenue surged 23% to more than $1.5B this season, driven by over 500 new sponsors spanning 30 categories and led by the Food Products, Hotel/Restaurant, and Construction/Industrial sectors—a remarkable influx that propelled MLB deal volume past that of the NFL and NHL.

Some of the newest ways brands can partner with the MLB have included the recent rise of dugout digital signage (bought by 67 brands this season, making it the league's most purchased new asset of 2023), jersey patches (18 new deals this season), and sponsoring rounds of the postseason.

Julio Rodriguez leads active endorsements, Ohtani still king on social media
Julio Rodriguez, the Seattle Mariners' young star only in his second year in the league, has dethroned Shohei Ohtani as having the most active endorsements in the MLB, with 20 brand deals in the past 12 months vs. Ohtani's 17 last year. Some of Rodriguez's newest brand partnerships include Alaska Airlines, Gatorade, Oakley, Wells Fargo, and adidas.

Ohtani is still a force to be reckoned with on social media, however, gaining an astounding 4M followers on social media over the past year, more than the top five MLB teams and the next 11 baseball players combined. 

Beer losing its grip on alcohol dominance, reflecting changing consumer tastes
While beer sponsorships in MLB have steadily increased over the last five years, brewers' days of dominating the league's alcohol sponsorships may be over. As consumer tastes continue to broaden, beer deals slipped 10% (to a 45% share) this season, equal to Ready-to-Drink (RTD) and spirits sponsorships combined. This year marked the first that spirits outsold beer in the US, while sales of RTD cocktails are also soaring, spiking nearly 36% in 2022.

About SponsorUnited
Launched in 2018, SponsorUnited is the leading global sports and entertainment intelligence platform, delivering actionable data and insights to build stronger marketing partnerships. We provide unrivaled knowledge across the sponsorship and media landscape so our clients can make impactful decisions that drive business.

With over 250,000 brands, 1.1 million deals, and 10 million data points across sports, entertainment, media, and talent, our SaaS database enables brands, rights holders, and agencies to partner more effectively. By delivering real-time trends, on-demand research, and the most comprehensive data available, we connect the entire sponsorship ecosystem and are rewriting the partnership playbook.

SponsorUnited was ranked on the Inc. 5000—the most prestigious list of the fastest-growing private companies in America—in both 2022 and 2023. Visit https://sponsorunited.com/ to learn more and discover exclusive data and insights to make intelligent partnership decisions at speed and scale.

