New Mobile App Brings Battle Royale to Real Life

TORONTO, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever wonder what battle royale would feel like in real life? Wonder no longer, a new app is here to let you live it.

It's called Battle Royale IRL (IRL short for "In Real Life") and it's designed to let players create their own battle royale games using their phones to simulate the "death zone".

Stay inside the circle - last man standing wins. Battle Royale IRL

To play, users simply need to invite their friends and choose their playing area. This can be anything from a designated airsoft or paintball field to a large backyard.

When the game begins, the app will randomly generate the shrinking death zone circle for all players. If a player stays outside of this circle for too long, they are removed from the game.

Alternatively, if a player is shot, they can remove themselves from the game as well. Last man standing wins!

Battle Royale IRL was officially released on the Apple App Store on June 20th, 2018. According to Josh Kocaurek, the app's creator, the inspiration for developing the app came from his own personal love of playing battle royale games.

"While it's fun playing battle royale on PC or console, I always wondered how it would feel to experience a last man standing situation in real life," explained Kocaurek.

For anyone living under a rock, the Battle Royale genre has managed to achieve a massive fan base that continues to grow bigger by the day. Over 30% of all PC gamers spend their time playing Battle Royale games, according to PCGamesN.

"A search for 'Battle Royale Real Life' on YouTube returns a number of viral videos of people replicating the game mode in the real world," he added. "I figured the idea could be improved with an app that simulates the shrinking playing area, a core feature of battle royale games."

The app is currently available on the Apple App Store for free with an Android version set to be released in the coming weeks. To learn more, visit www.battleroyaleirl.com.

