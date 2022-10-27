New Mobile App from Clinician Nexus Gives Health Care Compensation Administrators, Physicians and APPs Quick Access to Compensation and Productivity Data

Designed for users of Clinician Nexus' provider compensation software, the app allows individuals to review real-time performance against stated goals for individual compensation

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinician Nexus, a clinical workforce technology company, has launched a mobile app for users of its Provider Performance Management Technology™ (PPMT) compensation software. The app provides physicians and advanced practice providers (APPs) with individual compensation, performance and productivity insights wherever they are and whenever they need it - offering instant access to current performance results and progress against individual goals.

The PPMT app gives physicians and APPs simple, on-demand access to critical compensation and productivity benchmarks via a smartphone or tablet. "With accurate, transparent and timely data at their fingertips, providers can now be more actively engaged in system-wide efforts to improve clinical performance. The ability to monitor their progress, review key productivity benchmarks and receive important notifications regarding any issues with their compensation or performance allows them to effectively course-correct as needed," said Shelly Slowiak, Director of Product Support - PPMT, Clinician Nexus.

Physicians and APPs whose organizations are utilizing PPMT will become more agile with the app. For example, using the app's messaging capabilities allows providers to communicate directly with compensation administrators to address concerns or modifications more quickly than traditional channels. It also creates an avenue to quickly communicate additional compensation such as extra shifts or Medical Director hours. "For providers who are often on-the-go, having easy visibility into current compensation and productivity data means they spend less time trying to access and understand this information and more time focusing on the delivery of high-quality patient care," said Slowiak.

Designed to address a spectrum of physician, leadership and other key stakeholder needs, PPMT combines years of health care compensation insight and expertise with an intuitive and automated technology platform to help drive performance and support the transition from volume- to value-based care.

"Although health care organizations continue to exercise caution in an unpredictable operating environment, they remain steadfast in their mission to deliver best-in-class patient care. Clinician Nexus is committed to helping clients support this goal and continues to drive meaningful innovation and enhancements across our suite of clinical workforce technology solutions. PPMT allows organizations to streamline their compensation process and transform the way in which clinical performance is measured and rewarded," said Ted Chien, President and Chief Executive Officer, Clinician Nexus.

About Clinician Nexus

Clinician Nexus enables health care organizations to build thriving clinician teams with industry-leading technology products, workforce and compensation analytics, and automated workflow solutions. Backed by extensive technical expertise and industry-leading data, we deliver innovative approaches to help clients to plan, educate and engage their clinical workforce at every stage of the lifecycle. We are committed to providing our clients with outstanding guidance and support as they focus on shaping the future of health care.

