New Mobile App lifeAR by TeamViewer Brings Augmented Reality to Everyone's Daily Life for Enhanced Digital Experiences

TAMPA BAY, Fla., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer , a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, today introduced a new mobile app – lifeAR – for the consumer market. The app for iPhones and Android smartphones is bridging the gap between digital conversations with friends and family, and the physical world, by enabling users to interact with each other through location-aware AR annotations. The app can be beneficial in various mobile and on-the-go use cases – from supporting others in hard-to-describe situations to joint shopping experiences or simple social interactions. For example, when someone needs assistance cranking up a BBQ grill at a house party or when a teen needs some friends' opinions to pick the perfect pair of shoes – lifeAR is there to get help.

The lifeAR app enables mobile-to-mobile group video calls with up to six participants, who can attach a range of AR markers, emojis, text and drawings to the real-world surrounding them, shared and jointly watched live through the camera feed from one of the participants' phones. AR annotations are permanently attached to real-life objects, even if the device view is momentarily panned away from those objects. Color-coded annotations allow for easy user differentiation and interaction during the experience. Additionally, the app can also be used to create "how-to" video tutorials for any type of activity. All sessions can be recorded, paused for making screenshots, and instantly shared on social media from within the app.

The new app builds on TeamViewer's successful trajectory in the field of AR-based remote support. It leverages cutting-edge AR technology such as Apple's LiDAR scanner and ARKit, as well as Google's Depth API within ARCore to realize precise annotation placements in 3D environments. This technology is already part of TeamViewer's enterprise AR solutions and used by numerous companies across all verticals.

TeamViewer's CPO Hendrik Witt said: "We are excited to introduce lifeAR to all consumers around the globe. Democratizing technology is part of our DNA. This is how TeamViewer started. Over the years, our standard TeamViewer software has been downloaded more than 2.5 bn times and became the embodiment for remote IT support. With lifeAR, we want to go one step further. It was our goal to develop a product enabling people to help each other with everyday challenges, for trouble-shooting, knowledge sharing, decision-making, and AR-based social interaction. With lifeAR, we make industry-proven AR technology accessible – for free and for everyone, in every situation. We look forward to hearing about the endless creative scenarios people will come up with while leveraging the power of lifeAR and we are sure this will also fuel our enterprise AR product roadmap."

The lifeAR app is showcased for the first time in an online interaction between TeamViewer's CEO Oliver Steil and Toto Wolff, CEO and Team Principal of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team and Head of Mercedes-Benz Motorsport. Following TeamViewer's recent announcement establishing a partnership with Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 racing team, TeamViewer's official branding on the racing car is revealed within a lifeAR session ahead of the reputable Monaco Grand Prix.

lifeAR is available for iPhones and Android smartphones from May 19th, 2021 on and is free of charge.

To download lifeAR, please use the following link: get.lifear.app (website for smartphones only).

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 600,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things or Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,400 people globally. In 2020, TeamViewer achieved billings of around EUR 460 million. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

Press Contact

Jon Stotts

Head of PR & Events, TeamViewer Americas

Phone: 646-961-3497

E-Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE TeamViewer

Related Links

http://www.teamviewer.com

