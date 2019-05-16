New Mobile Shows Announced for Ficto Streaming Platform

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiction Riot, creators of the first platform designed to produce and deliver shows explicitly for mobile streaming, announced today a roundup of new series which will stream on its mobile platform Ficto, available on iOS and Android later this year. Upcoming shows include adaptations of New York Times bestselling books and new original productions which will be released concurrently with theatrical films. By gathering a varied collection of licensed content produced for the Ficto format, Fiction Riot is tapping into the existing fandom of already popular franchises and their memorable characters.

This new batch of programming will complement another segment of series which is being sourced from Ficto's online submission program through its Million for Million campaign announced earlier this year. As part of the campaign, Ficto will reward $1 million to the first creator whose episode reaches one million unique views.

"Within a week of publicizing our Million for Million campaign, we received over 400 submissions from professional and aspiring filmmakers with premium content," said Mike Esola, Fiction Riot co-founder and CEO. "From those, we accepted 20 outstanding series that rival anything we've seen across streaming services today, and are now scheduled to become available on Ficto in the coming months. We are proud to bring these incredible stories to Ficto viewers, and excited to see the response."

Ficto will premiere more than 50 series at launch while releasing new shows every week. Its newly announced programming in development includes:

The Hating Game – This Sally Thorne bestseller is simultaneously being adapted into a film later this year starring Lucy Hale and Robbie Amell .

Language of Flowers – Over two million copies of this Vanessa Diffenbaugh classic have sold worldwide, and a film adaptation was just announced at the Cannes Film Festival starring Nick Robinson and Kiersey Clemons.

Pure – Part Edward Scissorhands, part teen fantasy, this Julianna Baggott bestselling series will be adapted into a live-action hybrid series.

The Killing Moon – N.K. Jemisin's award winning book has been described as Game of Thrones for a young adult audience. Ficto is interviewing showrunners now.

Legend – Marie Lu reached celebrity status in China at the age of 26 for authoring this international bestselling franchise. The series will focus on the first book in the trilogy.

Lion of Ireland – Acclaimed as one of Ireland's most celebrated books by Morgan Llywelyn with over 40 million copies sold worldwide, this series will combine real historical events with magical realism. Michael Scott is simultaneously writing a pilot for linear television.

Riftwar Saga – One of the longest-running fantasy book franchises of all time, these Raymond E. Feist's novels have sold over 20 million copies. Kurt Johnstad (known for his work on 300 & Atomic Blonde) is adapting a series for Ficto which will focus on the first three books.

About Fiction Riot

Based in Los Angeles, Fiction Riot is leading the creation of a new international standard for 3-12 minute, vertical shows which offer a type of user engagement unique to mobile - ranging from instant surveys and augmented reality to click-through commerce. Through its flagship mobile app, Ficto, it offers a platform for creators to format their content, and a streaming service that is as convenient as it is addictively fun for viewers. Fiction Riot is proud to be one of the first streaming platforms to offer verifiable, recurring revenue share via smart contracts to artists around the world.

