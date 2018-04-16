New Mobile Ticket Option Enhances the Chicago CityPASS Program

In addition to providing CityPASS buyers with an on-the-go option (tickets can be purchased on the steps of an attraction and presented for entry just moments later), mobile tickets are delivered to the traveler's phone in the language they selected when they first visited the CityPASS website. For international travelers, it is especially accommodating to have an end-to-end translated experience in the language of their choosing (language options include Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish).

The Chicago CityPASS program includes prepaid admission to Shedd Aquarium, Skydeck Chicago and The Field Museum, as well as a choice between the Museum of Science and Industry and 360 CHICAGO Observation Deck, and a choice between the Adler Planetarium and Art Institute of Chicago. The included tickets are valid over a period of nine consecutive days, beginning with the first day of use. 2018 Chicago CityPASS prices (valid through Feb. 28, 2019): $106 for adults; $89 for children (3-11).

Mobile tickets—which are also available for the New York, Philadelphia, Tampa Bay and Toronto CityPASS programs—will work in the same manner as printed CityPASS ticket booklets, although instead of scanning a printed ticket at the attraction, visitors will scan their phones. Mobile tickets, as well as ticket booklets, can be purchased online at CityPASS.com.

About CityPASS: For more than 20 years, CityPASS tickets and admission cards have been premier products for travelers who want to visit a destination's top attractions while enjoying significant savings. CityPASS ticket booklets, which have a 97 percent customer recommendation rating, are currently available in 12 North American destinations: Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, Southern California, Tampa Bay and Toronto. For more information, visit CityPASS.com.

Prices and program subject to change. CityPASS® is a registered trademark of City Pass, Inc., and the exclusive property of City Pass, Inc.

