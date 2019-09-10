New Mobility Magazine Identifies 17 Big Ideas That Could Change The World For Wheelchair Users

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the big issues affecting wheelchair users today? What will the solutions of tomorrow be? These are the questions tackled by United Spinal Association's New Mobility magazine in its first-ever "Big Ideas" issue.

Topics ranged from the impact of AI-enhanced smart wheelchairs to self-driving accessible vehicles revolutionizing transportation.

"We asked the thought leaders and innovators from our community to share their big ideas and visions for what the future holds for wheelchair users," said New Mobility Editor Ian Ruder. "We got much more than we'd expected, and what we received definitely forced us to rethink some of our preconceptions."

Contributors include Tony Award winning actress Ali Stroker, iBot and Segway inventor Dean Kamen, SCI Research pioneer Wise Young and Toyota Mobility Unlimited Challenge finalist Andrew Slorance, in addition to companies like Volkswagen, Uber and Sidewalk Labs that are working to design the future, today.

Following are the 17 Big Ideas covered in this issue:

Hail the Smart Manual Wheelchair Embrace Revolution: Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Robotics Demand Inclusion in Autonomous Vehicle Development Make Accessibility the Baseline in Transportation Create 'Quality' Access in Ride-Hailing Fleets Reduce Commuting Through Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Think Beyond the 'Disability' Story in Media Representation Level the Playing Field by Improving Paralympic Classification Say the Word "Disabled" Increase Availability of Beautiful, Accessible Housing Reform Medicaid to Close the Poverty Trap Change Social Security Disability Insurance to Support Employment Plan Cities for Everyone Turn Super Storms into Super Access Acknowledge that Function Can Be Gained After Spinal Cord Injury Make Activity-Based Therapy Affordable Facilitate Rehab on Demand

The "Big Ideas" coverage appears in New Mobility's September issue. This month is also recognized as National Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Awareness Month, to raise awareness of the approximately 291,000 individuals living with SCI in the U.S.

To read New Mobility's full package on Big Ideas to make the world better for wheelchair users, visit http://www.newmobility.com/2019/09/big-ideas-disability/.

About New Mobility

New Mobility is the leading quality-of-life publication for wheelchair users and those with mobility-related disabilities. Since 1989, the magazine has been committed publishing authentic voices, stories and experiences of people with spinal cord injuries and disorders. New Mobility is the membership publication of United Spinal Association.

About United Spinal Association

Formed in 1946 by paralyzed veterans, United Spinal is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit membership organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for all Americans with spinal cord injuries and disorders (SCI/D). Membership is free and open to all individuals with SCI/D, with over 53,000 members across 50 chapters nationwide. Known for its revolutionary advocacy efforts, United Spinal played a significant role in writing the Americans with Disabilities Act, provided important contributions to the Fair Housing Amendments Act and the Air Carrier Access Act, and was instrumental in attaining sidewalk curb ramps and accessible public transportation in New York City, which created the standard accessibility model used in many United States cities.

