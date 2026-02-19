New Mobility Service at Galloway Bridges the Gap Between Infrastructure and User Behavior

DENVER, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Galloway & Company, LLC, a national architecture and engineering firm, announced today its addition of the transportation demand management (TDM) practice from Washington D.C.-based transportation consultants Wells & Associates.

The team is led by Courtney Menjivar, who brings more than 20 years of experience helping businesses and communities modernize their approach to access and mobility through research, planning, analysis, and community outreach. The addition of TDM supports Galloway's focus on providing comprehensive, multidisciplinary services that cover the full range of development needs across commercial, residential, and government markets.

"The TDM team brings with them exceptional knowledge in transportation demand management and trusted client relationships," said Galloway President Dave Guetig. "They add significant capabilities to our transportation program, and they are a great fit with our culture."

"We are thrilled to join Galloway and to build on the momentum our team has created over the past decade," said Menjivar. "Our work has always focused on helping clients navigate the intersection of mobility, real estate, and human behavior to create places that work better for people."

Founded in Denver, Colorado, in 1982, Galloway has grown to 350 professionals across 16 offices and 10 states. Galloway offers clients all major architecture and engineering design services, including 14 in-house disciplines, making them a truly multidisciplinary company. This collective in-house knowledge and experience creates a high level of collaboration and a well-coordinated design process to support clients' visions and achieve their goals.

