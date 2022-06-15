New Model for Online Learning Released for the Entertainment Industry

Click here to learn more about Mentorship for Storyboard Artists.

PHOENIX, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StoryboardArt CEO and founder Sergio Paez has just released a new online mentorship course designed to deliver accelerated training and professional mentoring to those who want to become story artists.

StoryboardArt.org is currently accepting new students into its new one-year mentorship program for storyboard artists who seek to improve their skill set. StoryboardArt.org CEO and Founder Segio Paez shown here training storyboard students in the art of film language.

The one-year Story Artist Mentorship program follows the entertainment industry's model for developing and growing the skills of their artists. Typically, the most experienced and senior member of a team is also tasked with developing the artists who work with her or him via a mentorship model. The training is based on the knowledge earned by working professional artists who specifically teach the skills that are needed on the job as a professional story artist.

The online school called Storyboardart.org is led by Sergio Paez, a former Pixar storyboard artist, and animation director. He developed the curriculum and has pulled together a team of professional storyboard artists to be mentors and instructors to the students in the program. In addition to more than 100 hours of content, the program provides regular feedback to each student, includes an individualized learning plan, and is also home to an active networking group of professionals and students.

Many students who have passed through the program have achieved their dream of becoming professional storyboard artists. You can hear their stories by clicking here .

ABOUT STORYBOARDART

StoryboardArt is the online community for visual storytelling and sequential art. Through our online classes and workshops, professional storyboard artists teach the storytelling principles not commonly found in art schools or traditional learning environments. Learn, build your network, showcase your art, find work, and collaborate with other industry professionals.

