New Modern Condominiums Now Selling at Del Ray Place

Brookfield Residential, the project's developer, unveiled never-before-seen floorplans for the 1- and 2-bedroom residences at Del Ray Place. Within days of the Grand Opening, all 2-bedroom residences have been sold, leaving only select 1-bedroom residences available.

Those interested in learning more about Del Ray Place can visit DelRayVA.com. They can also call 571.388.3000 or visit the Sales Gallery, open daily at 2312 Mount Vernon Avenue, Suite 208, Alexandria, VA 22301.

Special Grand Opening pricing remains available for a limited time with residences starting from the mid $300's.

Known as "The Mid-Atlantic's Most Innovative Homebuilder," Brookfield Residential has designed each residence with a spacious floorplan, modern finishes and voice-enabled Smart Home automation. Private balconies with neighborhood views are available with select residences.

Del Ray Place will feature a spacious club room for residents, but the best amenity is its location. Residents will have access to all of Del Ray's signature shops and restaurants, as well as new places opening all the time. Fitness centers and recreation areas are within walking distance.

It's less than a mile to Braddock Road Metro Station, and Del Ray Place is just a 10-minute drive from Old Town and a 15-minute drive from Washington, D.C.

About Brookfield Residential

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. opened its Washington, D.C., division in 1984. Offering an array of home styles, including single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and active-adult residences, Brookfield Residential understands how families live today. It is why the homebuilder creates communities near great schools and amenities, and also why its homes feature innovative, stylish and current designs. Learn more at BrookfieldDC.com.

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America. It entitles and develops land to create master-planned communities, builds and sells lots to third-party builders and operates its own homebuilding division. Brookfield Residential also participates in select, strategic real estate opportunities, including infill projects, mixed-use developments and joint ventures. Further information is available at www.brookfieldresidential.com

