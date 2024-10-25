New Modular Self-Storage Unit Launched at Texas Self Storage Association Annual Trade Show & Conference

Flat-Pack Offering from AMDG Innovations Costs Up to 50% Less Than Other US Options and Installs in 4 Hours

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AMDG Innovations announced today an inexpensive, modular solution for self-storage owners at the Texas Self-Storage Association (TSSA) annual conference and trade show. While the product is new to the United States, it has been installed more than 200,000 times in other countries over 15+ years and has a long history of performance.

Besides pricing, what makes it different from other modular systems is the fact that it is flat-packed and easy to deliver to any site. Two workers can fully assemble the unit in four hours or less with basic tools. At under $35 a square foot installed; it is significantly cheaper than any other modular unit offered in the US.

Single-story units can be placed on setbacks and easements which gives owners a way to monetize currently empty space on their properties. For new buildings, the units are stackable up to three stories high. This reduces typical build time by 50%-60% and costs 40%-50% over traditional methods.

"Contractors and distributors have a new solution to offer their self-storage clients that is strong, affordable and fast," said David Miank, Development Manager, AMDG Innovations. "Owners will save thousands of dollars over other solutions and recoup their investment in about 2.5 years."

AMDG Innovations' fully insulated, and sound-dampened unit is easy to customize with a client's corporate colors, climate control, various types of doors and internal partitions. The pods are available in units that are 8 feet or 10 feet wide and up to 40 feet in length. The most common sizes for the self-storage marketplace are 10' X 10' and 10' X 20', but 10' X 40' would make sense for larger new build projects. Doors, windows (if desired) and interior walls can be put anywhere because none of the walls are load bearing. The pods are weather hardened as well.

"These units have survived hurricanes, typhoons, floods, fires and tornadoes when buildings around them collapsed. We anticipate they will be of interest to apartment and other commercial contractors as well," added Miank.

AMDG Innovations is a subsidiary of AMDG Consultants LLC based in Scurry, Texas. https://amdg-innovations.com.

Media Contact: Cynthia Stine, [email protected], 214-458-2012

FOR PICTURES: https://amdg-innovations.com/press-resources/

