New Mom Pens Book to Inspire Daughter's Future

"Kids are drawn to what they know or what they see in cartoons," said Sharp. "My goal is to expand children's interests by facilitating meaningful conversations with parents through reading and play."

Dream It & Do It breaks down different career paths in portrait-inspired, easy-to-read snippets, in 10 categories including:

Artistic Writers – Christine French Cully & Judy Burke (Highlights Editors) and Nonny de la Pena (Virtual News Journalist)

(Highlights Editors) and Nonny de la Pena (Virtual News Journalist) Artistic Performers – Kristin Chenoweth (Broadway star) and Danica Patrick (extreme sports)

(extreme sports) Artistic Designers – Joanna Gaines (interior decorator) and Lucan "Lagoons" Congdon (landscape artist)

(interior decorator) and Lucan "Lagoons" Congdon (landscape artist) Helpers: Service –Bryan Stevenson (equal justice lawyer) and Chief Rochelle Jones (female fire fighter)

Helpers: Medical – Kevin Hazzard (ambulance driver) and Dr. Andrew Bastawrous (opthomologist)

(ambulance driver) and Dr. Andrew Bastawrous (opthomologist) Helpers: Growth – Kristina Kuzmic (parent) and Dawn Wacek (librarian)

(librarian) Helpers: Nature – Anna Daag (zoologist) and Ocean Ramsey (marine biologist)

Lemonade Stand: Business – James Orsulak ("space" manufacturer) and Tim Harford (economist)

Product Developers – Michael Reitz (roller coaster engineer) and Jasmine Cho (baker)

Discoverers – Sarah Seager (alien hunter) and Jean Bennett (geneticist)

Dream It & Do It was recently awarded a coveted Readers' Favorite 5-Star Review from the largest fully accredited book review platform. "Dream It & Do It by Holly A. Sharp is a perfect book for young kids who want to find their place in this world and what they'd like to be when they are older." (Readers' Favorite).

Readers will continue to be inspired through the coordinating Activity Book wherein 100+ interactive activities teach children about today's career paths.

Sharp spent the bulk of her career in new product development—dreaming up intuitive ideas from how to kill bugs to new ice cream forms. A self-proclaimed problem-solver, she loves to think about the things that the world needs and figure out how to make those things come to life.

"Knowing in high school what I wanted to do with my life set me up for the right path. I wanted the same for my child and searched for books to guide her, but came up short," Sharp said. "That's when I thought, why not write the book for my child that she needs and that will also help others?"

Learn more at dreamitandoit.com.

Dream It & Do It: 100 Possibilities, Stories, Real-Life Role Models (ISBN: 978-1716453755) hardcover edition is available on dreamitandoit.com and paperback edition (ISBN: 979-8551088462) is available on Amazon.

