NEW PROVIDENCE, N.J., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anova, the global leader in remote monitoring of industrial assets, is excited to announce the launch of its Universal Tank Monitor with Radar Level Sensor. This technology is gaining attention in the industrial sector, specifically for companies managing liquids in IBCs (intermediate bulk containers). It's expected to significantly reduce container waste as well as streamline how these businesses track and manage their IBCs.

New Monitoring System with Radar Level Sensor Set to Change How Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBCs) and Related Assets are Managed

"This Universal Tank Monitor with Radar Level Sensor represents a significant leap forward in IBC monitoring," noted Gregg Berres, Chief Revenue Officer of Anova. "Many IBCs are used only once and traditional sensors and floats are not suitable for IBC monitoring. However, we are seeing a shift in the industry to reusable IBCs. Because of this shift, companies, now more than ever, need the ability to monitor tank levels and location. With our radar level sensor technology, we can report liquid levels through the wall of the container, while knowing exactly where the tank is at any given moment."

The product, launched April 1st, 2024, is designed to be integrated with existing chemical distribution infrastructure. The software is configured to provide a tailored solution to optimize logistics, supply chain, and delivery operations for chemical distributors.

ABOUT ANOVA

Anova is a global leader in remote monitoring of industrial assets, providing innovative and reliable technology to streamline industrial processes. Winning the 2023 IoT analytics platform of the year, Anova continues to push forward in 2024 with a focus on improving efficiency, sustainability, and client success, while always looking for ways to revolutionize how industries manage their assets and resources.

