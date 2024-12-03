New Monte Nido Clementine Residential Program to Expand Eating Disorder Treatment on Long Island

North Shore program will expand access to care for female-identifying adolescents

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Monte Nido, one of the largest and leading eating disorder treatment providers in the country, announces a new residential treatment program for female-identifying adolescents. Monte Nido Clementine North Shore, located on the north coast of Long Island in Suffolk County, provides care for adolescents seeking treatment for anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder, ARFID or other eating disorders.

Monte Nido Clementine North Shore

"Eating disorders are continually on the rise, and constant exposure to social media and unrealistic body standards are a contributing factor – especially in adolescents," said Cassie McLean, Chief Executive Officer of Monte Nido. "We are committed to providing more access to compassionate care, ensuring that individuals can navigate these challenges with the help they deserve and the tools they need for recovery."

Monte Nido Clementine North Shore integrates personalized clinical and nutritional care with comprehensive academic and family support. Treatment is sensitive to the developmental needs of adolescents, using state-of-the-art approaches, research and outcomes data. Treatment teams emphasize a philosophy of connection and teamwork with each client's family, instilling hope and trust while providing the resources needed for healing.

"Monte Nido Clementine provides holistic, person-centric care with unique treatment plans tailored to the needs of each adolescent," said Molly Perlman, MD, MPH, CEDS-C, Chief Medical Officer of Monte Nido. "Our personalized treatments reflect our desire for individuals to not only replace eating disorders with healthy skills, but also gain an understanding of how to live a life that embraces their individuality."

Considering the substantial occurrence of PTSD among individuals experiencing eating disorders, Monte Nido Clementine North Shore will provide evidence-based trauma treatments that incorporate cognitive processing therapy (CPT), a gold standard approach to trauma treatment.

"By providing distinctive treatment for both the eating disorder and PTSD, we're equipping clients with the tools and coping skills to self-manage symptoms and maintain recovery," Perlman noted. "We believe that with the right treatment and support, recovery is possible no matter what stage someone is in with their eating disorder."

Monte Nido Clementine North Shore is the third Monte Nido Clementine program in the state of New York, complementing Monte Nido Clementine Briarcliff Manor, a residential program that treats female-identifying adolescents and Monte Nido Clementine Hudson Valley, a residential program that treats adolescents of all genders.

For more information or to inquire about treatment at Monte Nido Clementine North Shore, please visit https://www.montenido.com/ or call (888) 228-1253.

About Monte Nido

Monte Nido is a national mental health provider committed to eradicating eating disorders by offering industry-leading care to adults and adolescents of all genders in a healing environment. Our clinically comprehensive, research-backed treatment in inpatient, residential, and day and virtual treatment programs show exceptional outcomes. Our clients get well and stay well six months after treatment. Founded in 1996, our expert staff of eating disorder professionals deliver compassionate care, breakthrough outcomes, and long-term recovery for our clients. Monte Nido operates 50 programs and in 28 states virtually across our family of programs: Monte Nido, Monte Nido Walden, Monte Nido Rosewood, and Monte Nido Clementine.

Contact: Leighton Huber

L.C. Williams & Associates

312-565-3900

[email protected]

SOURCE Monte Nido